This month, Radiohead played four shows at the O2 Arena in London, each night hosting more people than the last.

The shows took place on Nov. 21, 22, 24 and 25, with each of them drawing over 22,000 fans. On the fourth night, 22,355 people were in attendance, effectively breaking the record for the venue set by Metallica in 2017.

"These past four record-breaking nights will go down in the venue's history, with Radiohead breaking the attendance records each night," Christian D'Acuna, Senior Programming Director of the O2, said in a statement (via NME). "We knew how special these exclusive shows would be and we're so grateful to the band for bringing them to the O2. It's been a true honor to host them, and each night they played different set lists spanning their incredible back catalogue. These shows will be remembered for years to come."

You can view a complete set list for Radiohead's Nov. 25 show below, along with fan-filmed footage.

Radiohead's Charity Selections

All four of Radiohead's London concerts raised money for the LIVE Trust, a U.K. organization that assists grassroots music venues, as well as for Samaritans, which raises awareness around mental health.

"I've been a proud Ambassador for the wonderful Samaritans for many years, a cause close to my heart," Radiohead drummer Philip Selway said on social media prior to the shows. "Men are more than three times more likely to die by suicide and the charity is determined to change this. Their listening volunteers will be at the O2 each night collecting donations for their life saving work, so please do give if you can."

Additionally, Radiohead's European shows this year have been raising money for Doctors Without Borders.

Watch Radiohead Perform at the O2 in London on Nov. 25, 2025

Radiohead, Nov. 24, 2025, London, UK Set List:

1. "2 + 2 = 5"

2. "Airbag" (false start)

3. "Jigsaw Falling Into Place"

4. "All I Need"

5. "Ful Stop"

6. "Nude"

7. "Reckoner"

8. "The Bends"

9. "Separator"

10. "Pyramid Song"

11. "You and Whose Army?"

12. "Sit Down. Stand Up."

13. "Myxomatosis"

14. "No Surprises"

15. "Optimistic"

16. "Bodysnatchers"

17. "Exit Music (for a Film)"

18. "Street Spirit" (Fade Out)

Encore:

19. "Let Down"

20. "Weird Fishes/Arpeggi"

21."Idioteque"

22. "Present Tense"

23. "Like Spinning Plates" (tour debut)

24. "Paranoid Android"

25. "There There"