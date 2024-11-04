Quincy Jones Dies: Rockers React

Quincy Jones, a titan in the world of music as both a producer and musician, died Nov. 3 at the age of 91. As news of his passing became public, many of rock's biggest names took to social media to pay their respects.

In a heartfelt post to Instagram, Paul McCartney remembered Jones as a “great man,” while praising his incredible career.

“He was supremely talented, and I felt privileged to have known him for many years,” the Beatle wrote. “Quincy or ‘Quince’ or ‘Q’, as he was known, always had a twinkle in his eye and had a very positive, loving spirit which infected everyone who knew him. His work with Michael Jackson is, of course, legendary and he had so many other strings to his musical bow.”

“My main recollections of him were always the private moments that we shared,” McCartney continued, “and I will never stop thanking Nancy for always arranging to visit him when we were in Los Angeles. These visits were fun and inspiring.”

Elton John, Duff McKagan and Lenny Kravitz Remember Quincy Jones

Elsewhere, Elton John shared a picture of himself alongside Jones. “Nobody had a career as incredible as Quincy Jones. He played with the best and he produced the best,” John wrote in the caption. “What a guy. Loved him.”

Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan called Jones an “all-time legend,” while Daryl Hall described him as a "force of nature." Famed singer-songwriter Carole King expressed her wish for the producer to “rest in peace and power.”

Meanwhile, Lenny Kravitz expressed “extremely deep” love for Jones. “What a life. What an expression of authenticity. What a teacher,” Kravitz tweeted along with pictures of himself with Jones. “I am humbled that I was given the gift of your openness and friendship. I am still processing… My deepest condolences and respects to the Jones family.”

These tributes -- along with messages from New Order, Steve Vai and many others -- can be found below.