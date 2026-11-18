The widow of Quiet Riot drummer Frankie Banali clearly has no time for Dee Snider’s opinions.

Frankie was in Quiet Riot for 38 years, contributing to 12 studio albums, including the hugely successful LPs Metal Health and Critical Condition. He died in 2020 at the age of 68, but the band has continued since his passing (as the drummer requested).

Recently, Snider suggested that Quiet Riot should come to an end when long-tenured bassist Rudy Sarzo retires. “The day Rudy leaves, stay the f— off the road and keep that band's name outta your mouth," Snider remarked during a tangent regarding groups that continue to tour without original members.

In response, Regina Banali had a clear message: “Dee Snider can suck it.”

Regina then went on to say that she sees a long future for Quiet Riot, thanks to the band’s new singer, John Torra.

“Quiet Riot will go on and John Torra will lead it for I think he will be leading this band after all of us old people are gone,” she explained to The Hair Metal Guru. “He was born for this. And people want to go and have fun and like why not life is short. If people want to bang their heads, let them. As long as people want to bang their heads, we will be there to spur it on.”

Dee Snider Gives HIs Side of the Discourse With Regina Banali

As fans caught wind of Regina’s comments, they prodded Snider for a response on social media. The Twisted Sister frontman then offered his side of the situation.

“I told her she can’t use the Quiet Riot name if Rudy Sarzo leaves,” he explained. “She thinks the name is her retirement.”

READ MORE: Quiet Riot's Post-'Metal Health' History: 40 Mad, Mad, Mad Facts

“Here's an idea: She's a talented filmmaker,” Snider continued in a separate tweet. “Why not create her own art and make money off that. Even a sequel of the Quiet Riot doc she directed would be acceptable. It is GREAT (and I told her so to her face)!”

“My wife has dignity and pride. And real talent,” Snider remarked in a follow up tweet. “She’d rather die than take the Twisted Sister name and turn it into to a tribute act for money.”

Snider did not participate in Twisted Sister’s 50th anniversary tour this year, though classic members Jay Jay French and Eddie Ojeda continued with the group. Instead, Sebastian Bach filled in for the frontman across 19 performances, with one more remaining on the schedule for December.