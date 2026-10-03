Quiet Riot delivered their first concert with new singer John Torra on Friday night, performing a 14-song set.

The 23-year-old joined bassist Rudy Sarzo, guitarist Alex Grossi and drummer Johnny Kelly on stage at the Cherokee Event Center, West Siloam Springs, Oklahoma.

Reports suggest Torra – who replaced Jizzy Pearl – offered an impressive account of himself after intensive rehearsals that included performing the set multiple times over two days, including classic tracks “The Wild and the Young,” “Slick Black Cadillac” and “Metal Health,” along with their celebrated Slade covers “Mama Weer All Crazee Now” and “Cum on Feel the Noize.”

You can watch videos (via @odelloutside and others on YouTube) from the show below, as well as view the complete set list.

READ MORE: Quiet Riot’s Post-‘Metal Health’ History: 40 Mad, Mad, Mad Facts

Ahead of the show, Torra told Rolling Stone he was aware of how stressful it would be. “I know not everything will be perfect,” he admitted. “It’s live performance; stuff happens, but I’m not going to let it discourage me. I’m just going to go out there and do the best I can. I’ll put in 110 percent and give the fans their money’s worth coming out to see Quiet Riot, and make sure they go home having a good time.”

He reported that he’d always been regarded as strange at school because of his interest in the hair metal era.

“A lot of the other kids didn’t understand it because they were into modern-day pop and hip-hop,” he said. “When they would see me, they’d be like, ‘Ugh, you remind me of my dad.’ And then you had people who were like, ‘He’s weird.’ The teachers loved it, though. I remember I was in economics class once and my teacher, Mr. Bush, stopped the class mid-lesson because he saw me there. He went, ‘Listen, if this was 1986, John would be sitting next to me in class.’ They appreciated that I was an old soul.”

Quiet Riot’s latest tour continues Saturday night at the Family Arena, St. Charles, Missouri, with sporadic dates booked until September 2027.

Watch John Torra and Quiet Riot Perform ‘Run for Cover’

Watch John Torra and Quiet Riot Perform ‘Slick Black Cadillac’

Watch John Torra and Quiet Riot Perform ‘Mama Weer All Crazee Now’

Watch John Torra and Quiet Riot Perform ‘Condition Critical’

Watch John Torra and Quiet Riot Perform ‘Cum on Feel the Noize’

Watch John Torra and Quiet Riot Perform ‘Metal Health’

Quiet Riot:, Oct. 2, 2026, Cherokee Event Center, West Siloam Springs, Oklahoma, Set List:

1. “Run for Cover”

2. “Slick Black Cadillac”

3. “Mama Weer All Crazee Now”

4. “I Can’t Hold On”

5. “Sign of the Times”

6. “Love's a Bitch”

7. “Condition Critical”

8. “Thunderbird”

9. “Party All Night”

10. “Breathless”

11. “The Wild and the Young”

12. “Let’s Get Crazy”

13. “Cum On Feel the Noize”

14. “Metal Health (Bang Your Head)”