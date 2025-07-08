Queensryche Announces 2025 US Tour With Accept

Queensryche will hit the road this fall for a sprawling U.S. tour featuring support from fellow '80s metal veterans Accept.

The Volume and Vengeance Tour kicks off on Nov. 7 in Denver and concludes on Dec. 20 in Temecula, California. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday.

You can see the full list of dates below.

The Volume and Vengeance Tour has been a goal of both bands for a long time, according to Queensryche.

"For years and years both bands have discussed wanting to do a proper tour together, and the time has finally arrived," the headliners said in a statement. "And while we both have our unique stylistic approaches, both bands continue to have a deep and revered history, shared by an amazing fan-base that is sure to enjoy this moment in time."

Queensryche released their latest album, Digital Noise Alliance, in 2022. Accept delivered their most recent studio effort, Humanoid, in 2024.

Queensryche 2025 Tour With Accept

11/07 - Denver, CO @ Summit

11/08 - Wichita, KS @ TempleLive at Wichita Scottish Rite Center

11/09 - Evansville, IN @ Victory Theatre

11/11 - Peoria, IL @ TempleLive at Peoria Scottish Rite Theater

11/13 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

11/14 - Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

11/15 - Cleveland, OH @ TempleLive Cleveland Masonic

11/16 - Columbus, OH @ TempleLive at the Columbus Athenaeum

11/18 - Greensburg, PA @ Palace Theater

11/19 - Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Kirby Center

11/21- Somerville, MA @ Somerville Theatre

11/22 - Hartford, CT @ The Webster

11/23 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

11/25 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

11/26 - Harrisburg, PA @ Capitol City Music Hall

11/28 - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

11/29 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

12/02 - Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues

12/03 - Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live

12/05 - Rocky Mount, VA @ Harvester Performance Center

12/06 - Charles Town, WV @ Hollywood Casino

12/09 - Fort Smith, AR @ Commandry at TempleLive

12/11- Houston, TX @ House of Blues

12/14 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

12/16 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

12/18 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

12/19 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

12/20 - Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Theater Casino