Queens of the Stone Age have announced the Catacombs Tour, a limited run of intimate and historic North American theaters taking place this fall.

The 11-date trek begins on Oct. 2 in Chicago and concludes on Nov. 21 in New Orleans. The band will make stops in Detroit, Philadelphia, Boston, New York, Los Angeles and several other major cities along the way.

Tickets for the Catacombs Tour go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see the full list of dates below.

What to Expect on Queens of the Stone Age's Catacombs Tour

The Catacombs Tour was inspired by Queens of the Stone Age's Alive in the Catacombs concert film, which they released earlier this month. Filmed and recorded in July 2024 in the Catacombs of Paris, the film features reimagined versions of songs spanning the band's discography performed in a haunting, one-of-a-kind setting.

READ MORE: Queens of the Stone Age, 'In Times New Roman ...': Album Review

Similarly, the Catacombs Tour will feature "all-new arrangements crafted specifically for the occasion," according to a press release. The band will "draw upon the spirit of those sublime subterranean renditions and infuse it into reimagined versions that promise to twist the volume knob in both directions. Enhanced by assembled ensembles, the end result will be a precious few unique and intimate performances unlike any previous QOTSA tour."

Queens of the Stone Age encourage "appropriate dress" for the upcoming tour, adding, "You'll want to look as good as the music is going to sound on this very special evening at the theater." European and U.K. dates will be announced shortly.

Queens of the Stone Age, The Catacombs North American Tour

10/02/25 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre

10/03/25 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre

10/05/25 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

10/07/25 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

10/08/25 - Boston, MA - Wang Theatre - Boch Center

10/10/25 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

11/08/25 - Santa Barbara, CA - Arlington Theatre

11/10/25 - San Francisco, CA - Davies Symphony Hall

11/11/25 - Los Angeles, CA - Dolby Theater

11/19/25 - Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall

11/21/25 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre