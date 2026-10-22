Queens of the Stone Age Announce 2027 North American Tour

Queens of the Stone Age have announced an arena-headlining Spring 2027 tour.

Josh Homme and his bandmates will be supported by the Pixies on most of the dates, which are listed below. The tour kicks off May 1 in San Diego and is set to conclude May 24 in Boston.

The group will release their ninth studio album, Perfecth, on Oct. 30. "Nothing in this world is perfect, but everything seems to be 'perfecth,'" Homme explained in a statement announcing the album. "And that title is funny when you're in a group, but it ain't so funny when you're alone."

"Every song sounds like it's from a different world," he continued. "And that's on purpose, because it's trying to stitch together all these emotions revolving around love, lust, foolishness, and the sort of wisdom that comes as a gift from all that."

Read More: Queens of the Stone Age Announce New 'Perfecth' Album

Queens of the Stone Age Tour Dates:

2026

10/24: Reykjavík, IS / Laugardalshöll

11/25: Tokyo, JP / Zepp Haneda

11/26: Nagoya, JP / Zepp Nagoya

11/28: Osaka, JP / Zepp Namba

12/2: Singapore / Star Theatre

12/5: Hong Kong, CN / Clockenflap #

12/8: Adelaide, AU / The Drive *

12/11: Hobart, AU / My State Bank Arena *

12/13: Melbourne, AU / Rod Laver Arena *

12/15: Sydney, AU / Afterpay Arena *

12/16: Newcastle, AU / Newcastle Entertainment Center *

12/18: Brisbane, AU / Brisbane Entertainment Center *

12/20: Auckland, NZ / Spark Arena *

2027

3/6: Mexico City, MX / Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes w/ Interpol

3/12-3/14: Buenos Aires, Argentina / Lollapalooza #

3/12 -3/14: Santiago, Chile / Lollapalooza #

3/19-3/21: São Paulo, BR Lollapalooza #

5/1: San Diego, CA / Viejas Arena ^

5/2: Inglewood, CA / Kia Forum ^

5/4: Oakland, CA / Oakland Arena ^

5/5: Sacramento, CA / Golden 1 Center ^

5/7: Seattle, WA / Climate Pledge Arena ^

5/9: Portland, OR / Moda Center ^

5/11: Salt Lake City, UT / Delta Center ^

5/12: Morrison, CO / Red Rocks ^

5/14: Saint Paul, MN / Grand Casino Arena ^

5/15: Milwaukee, WI / American Family Insurance Amphitheater ^

5/16: Rosemont, IL / Allstate Arena ^

5/18: Indianapolis, IN / Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena ^

5/19: Columbus, OH / Nationwide Arena ^

5/21: Pittsburgh, PA / Petersen Events Center ^

5/22: Detroit, MI / Little Caesars Arena ^

5/24: Boston, MA / TD Garden ^

+ w/ Virgin Orchestra

* w/ Primus, Tropical Fuck Storm

^ w/ Pixies, Wheelchair Sports Camp

# Festival Date