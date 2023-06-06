Queens of the Stone Age Announce 2023 North American Tour

Queens of the Stone Age will embark on a headlining North American tour in early August to support their upcoming album In Times New Roman ...

The trek begins on Aug. 3 in Sterling Heights, Michigan, and concludes on Oct. 8 at Sacramento, California's Aftershock Festival. Hardcore punk collective the Armed and electronic duo Phantogram will support on the first stretch of dates; punk band Viagra Boys and alt-rocker Jehnny Beth will open the latter shows.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see the full list of tour dates below and find more information on QOTSA's website.

The Josh Homme-led band will release In Times New Roman ... on June 16, marking its first LP since 2017's Villains. They've previewed the album so far with the lead single "Emotion Sickness" and follow-up single "Carnavoyeur."

Queens of the Stone Age 2023 North American Tour

Aug. 3 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill*

Aug. 4 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage*

Aug. 5 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors*

Aug. 7 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater*

Aug. 8 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann*

Aug. 9 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem*

Aug. 11 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena*

Aug. 12 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium*

Aug. 15 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater*

Aug. 16 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit*

Aug. 18 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre *

Aug. 19 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater*

Sept. 16 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

Sept. 17 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory**

Sept. 19 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse**

Sept. 20 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre**

Sept. 22 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park**

Sept. 23 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park**

Sept. 24 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

Sept. 26 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP**

Sept. 27 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion**

Sept. 29 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre**

Sept. 30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair**

Oct. 2 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum**

Oct. 3 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum**

Oct. 4 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena**

Oct. 6 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium**

Oct. 8 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock

*Phantogram and The Armed support

**Viagra Boys and Jehnny Beth support