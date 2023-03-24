Queen and Adam Lambert Announce North American Tour Dates

Queen and Adam Lambert have announced a 2023 North American tour.

The run of shows will begin on Oct. 4 in Baltimore and include stops in cities like Toronto, New York, Boston, Nashville, Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles. As with their last tour, Lambert, Brian May and Roger Taylor will be supported onstage by keyboard player and musical director Spike Edney, bassist Neil Fairclough and percussionist Tyler Warren.

"I can't wait to tour North America one more time with the Rhapsody tour alongside the two unbelievably talented legends that are Brian May and Roger Taylor," Lambert said in a press release.

"Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever," May added. "So we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious. Watch out world."

You can see a complete list of show dates below.

Tickets for the upcoming concerts will be available starting March 31. To keep ticket prices at face value for fans, Queen and Lambert are working with the venues' ticketing partners to minimize the risk of resale. Fans who purchase tickets and are no longer able to attend will be able to resell their tickets at their original price using the Ticketmaster Face Value Exchange program.

"I’m not 35 anymore, and leaving home for two months is not easy," May told Variety in November. "But we feel as like if we’re all fit and well, that we’d like to go out there one more time.

Queen and Adam Lambert, The Rhapsody Tour 2023

Oct. 4 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

Oct. 8 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 10 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Oct. 15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Oct. 18 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Oct. 23 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Oct. 25 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 27 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Oct. 30 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

Nov. 2 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Nov. 5 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Nov. 8 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Nov. 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium