Pete Townshend’s ‘Quadrophenia’ Ballet to Premiere Next Year

Pete Townshend has announced the premiere of Quadrophenia: A Mod Ballet, based on the Who’s classic 1973 album.

The production will open in the U.K. in May 2025, following years of development after the guitarist’s wife, Rachel Fuller, created an orchestral version of the music, which was recorded in 2016.

The Sadler’s Wells theater company said in a statement: “Quadrophenia defined a generation and in 1979 inspired the cult classic feature film of the same name. Now it’s back – this time as an explosive dance production… with a cast of exceptional dancers, introducing new audiences to troubled mod Jimmy’s story while remaining true in spirit to the much-loved original.

“Quadrophenia is steeped in the mythology of the 1960s – sharp suits, soul music, Vespas and parkas – but its themes of lost youth, rebellion, the search for belonging and hunger for social change are just as urgent today.”

Townshend said: “Quadrophenia is the only Who album that I solely composed and produced, and the movie that followed in 1979 launched the careers of some of the finest young actors of the time.

“In 2016 Rachel Fuller agreed to create an orchestral score of the album. When I first heard a demo… my first thought was that it would make a powerfully rhythmic and emotionally engaging ballet. Workshopped in 2023, that thought became a reality.

“I knew we had something that would resonate with new audiences, and also bring joy – as it had in its other iterations for decades… It’s going to be poignant, tender and poetic and epic.”

Producers described the creative team as “some of the UK’s finest… talent from the worlds of music, theatre, film and dance,” including Paris Fitzpatrick – winner of the Outstanding Male Modern Performance gong at this year’s National Dance Awards – in the lead role of Jimmy.

More information will be revealed at modballet.com.

Quadrophenia: A Mod Ballet 2025 Tour

5/28 – 6/1: Plymouth Theatre Royal

6/10 – 6/14: Edinburgh Festival Theatre

6/18 – 6/21: Mayflower, Southampton

6/24 – 7/13: Sadler’s Wells, London

7/15 – 7/19: The Lowry, Salford