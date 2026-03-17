Public Image Ltd Announces Sprawling 2026-27 North American Tour
Public Image Ltd has announced a sprawling North American tour for late 2026 and early 2027.
The first leg of the "This Is Not... The Final PiL Tour" trek will launch on Sept. 3 in Pioneertown, California, and conclude on Oct. 9 in Nashville. The John Lydon-fronted group will embark on a second leg on Feb. 17 in Salt Lake City and end the run on March 24 in Cleveland.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see the full itinerary below.
READ MORE: Top 10 Punk Rock Singers
Public Image Ltd Readying New Live and Studio Albums
Lydon said in a press release that touring with Public Image Ltd has been a healing balm following the deaths of his wife Nora Forster and manager and lifelong friend John "Rambo" Stevens, both in 2023.
"After losing Nora, and Rambo, I couldn't see a way through," he said. "The thing is, people were so overwhelmingly positive, they really showed me a lot of love, and they asked me to tour PiL again. With so many people asking and with the band meaning so much to them, I couldn't just stay on my sofa and not tour – tempting though that obviously is."
Public Image Ltd will also release a live album titled Alive, recorded during their 2025 tour, in the spring. Details are forthcoming; but Alive is available to preorder now. The band is currently in the studio working on an album of new material for release in early 2027.
Public Image Ltd 2026-27 North American Tour Dates
2026
Sept. 3 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s
Sept. 5 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre
Sept. 8 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
Sept. 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
Sept. 11 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
Sept. 12 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
Sept. 14 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
Sept. 15 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
Sept. 16 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall
Sept. 22 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
Sept. 23 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Sept. 25 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
Sept. 26 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
Sept. 28 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
Sept. 29 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
Oct. 1 - Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club
Oct. 2 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Oct. 3 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
Oct. 5 - Richmond, VA @ The National
Oct. 6 - Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre
Oct. 8 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
Oct. 9 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
2027
Feb. 17 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Grand at the Complex
Feb.18 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
Feb. 20 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre
Feb. 21 - San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
Feb. 23 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk
Feb. 24 - Dallas, TX @ Echo Lounge & Music Hall
Feb. 25 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
Feb. 27 - March 6 - New Orleans, LA @ The 80’s Cruise 2027
March 8 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
March 9 - Fort Myers, FL @ The Ranch
March 10 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
March 12 - Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
March 13 - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
March 14 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
March 16 - Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
March 17 - Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall
March 19 - St. Louis, MO @ The Sovereign
March 21 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
March 23 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
March 24 - Cleveland, OH @ Globe Iron
See who else is touring this year in our 2026 rock tour guide:
2026's Biggest Rock Tours
Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso