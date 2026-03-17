Public Image Ltd has announced a sprawling North American tour for late 2026 and early 2027.

The first leg of the "This Is Not... The Final PiL Tour" trek will launch on Sept. 3 in Pioneertown, California, and conclude on Oct. 9 in Nashville. The John Lydon-fronted group will embark on a second leg on Feb. 17 in Salt Lake City and end the run on March 24 in Cleveland.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see the full itinerary below.

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Lydon said in a press release that touring with Public Image Ltd has been a healing balm following the deaths of his wife Nora Forster and manager and lifelong friend John "Rambo" Stevens, both in 2023.

"After losing Nora, and Rambo, I couldn't see a way through," he said. "The thing is, people were so overwhelmingly positive, they really showed me a lot of love, and they asked me to tour PiL again. With so many people asking and with the band meaning so much to them, I couldn't just stay on my sofa and not tour – tempting though that obviously is."

Public Image Ltd will also release a live album titled Alive, recorded during their 2025 tour, in the spring. Details are forthcoming; but Alive is available to preorder now. The band is currently in the studio working on an album of new material for release in early 2027.

Public Image Ltd 2026-27 North American Tour Dates

2026

Sept. 3 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

Sept. 5 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre

Sept. 8 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

Sept. 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

Sept. 11 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

Sept. 12 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Sept. 14 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Sept. 15 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

Sept. 16 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall

Sept. 22 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Sept. 23 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

Sept. 25 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

Sept. 26 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Sept. 28 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Sept. 29 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

Oct. 1 - Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

Oct. 2 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Oct. 3 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

Oct. 5 - Richmond, VA @ The National

Oct. 6 - Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

Oct. 8 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

Oct. 9 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

2027

Feb. 17 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Grand at the Complex

Feb.18 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

Feb. 20 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

Feb. 21 - San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

Feb. 23 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk

Feb. 24 - Dallas, TX @ Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Feb. 25 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Feb. 27 - March 6 - New Orleans, LA @ The 80’s Cruise 2027

March 8 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

March 9 - Fort Myers, FL @ The Ranch

March 10 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

March 12 - Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

March 13 - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

March 14 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

March 16 - Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

March 17 - Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall

March 19 - St. Louis, MO @ The Sovereign

March 21 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

March 23 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

March 24 - Cleveland, OH @ Globe Iron

See who else is touring this year in our 2026 rock tour guide: