The Psychedelic Furs have announced replacement dates for their abruptly postponed tour with Living Colour. They'll also make a string of Fall 2026 appearances, kicking off in October.

See a complete list of dates, cities and venues below, along with a tour poster and UCR's expanded preview of rock's biggest remaining 2026 tours. Then stay tuned: Living Colour is promising headlining concerts for next year, as well.

The Psychedelic Furs' shared summer tour with Living Colour was initially revealed on May 5, with more than 20 concerts to begin in late July. Everything was called off just three days later. The Psychedelic Furs released an official statement saying the cancellation was due to a "serious medical issue in the band."

Living Colour rose to fame with 1988's double-platinum 'Vivid.' (Gie Knaeps, Getty Images) Living Colour

When Does the Psychedelic Furs' Next Tour Begin?

Now on the mend, the Psychedelic Furs' upcoming stops include a California appearance with Gary Numan, with whom they toured in the fall of 2025. Scratched headlining shows with support from We Are Scientists have also been rescheduled.

READ MORE: How the Psychedelic Furs Transformed With 'Mirror Moves'

Meanwhile, Living Colour honored George Clinton with a performance at the Songwriters Hall of Fame and made an appearance on NPR's Tiny Desk Concert before playing their own run of 2026 shows that included an appearance on Creed's Summer of '99 Cruise. Their most recent album remains 2017's Shade, though guitarist Vernon Reid has remained active as a solo artist with 2025's Hoodoo Telemetry.

Psychedelic Furs 2026-2027 Tour Dates

10/29 – Rocklin, CA @ Quarry Park Amphitheater

10/30 – Napa, CA @ Uptown Theatre

11/1-2 – Menlo Park, CA @ Guild Theatre

11/4 – Fresno, CA @ Warnors Theatre

11/6 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zouk at Resorts World Las Vegas

11/8 – Del Mar, CA @ The Sound

11/11 – Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center (with Gary Numan)

11/12 – Oxnard, CA @ Canyon at OPAC

11/14 – Huntington Beach, CA @ Darker Waves Festival

11/16 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater

11/18 – Tucson, AZ @ La Rosa

11/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

11/14-15 – Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

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Rescheduled Psychedelic Furs / Living Colour 2027 Tour Dates

3/24 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

3/25 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

3/27 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues

3/28 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

3/30 — Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory

4/1 — Waukegan, IL @ Genesee Theatre

4/2 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

4/4 — New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore

4/7 — Tallahassee, FL @ The Moon

4/8 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

4/10 — Miami Beach, FL @ Fillmore at Jackie Gleason Theater

4/11 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

4/14 — Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre

4/16 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

4/17 — Asheville, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Center

4/20 — Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

4/21 — Henrico, VA @ Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

4/23 — Baltimore, MDvNevermore Hall

4/24 — Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center

4/27 — Red Bank, NJ @ Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center

4/28 — Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

4/30 — Munhall, PA @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

5/1 — Northfield, OH @ Northfield Park Racino