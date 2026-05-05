Fans of alternative, new wave, hard rock, pop and funk will get a bit of everything this summer thanks to newly announced tour dates featuring the Psychedelic Furs and Living Colour.

The two groups revealed that they'll share the stage for more than 20 concerts starting July 31 in Park City, Utah. The trek will wind its way through additional dates in Colorado, Missouri, Indiana and plenty more before coming to a close Sept. 6 in Miami Beach, Florida.

A fan presale begins tomorrow (May 6) with the password of FURS2026. Tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday morning (May 8) at 10 A.M. local time. More details are available at the band's official website.

What Have the Psychedelic Furs Been Doing?

The English rockers, known for chart hits like "Love My Way," "Pretty in Pink" and "Heartbreak Beat" have toured regularly in recent years, including outings with groups like James and Squeeze in 2019 and 2023 respectively. They've remained active in the studio as well and released their well-regarded eighth studio album, Made of Rain in the summer of 2020.

As frontman Richard Butler shared in an interview that same year, they never lost the creative bug. "From time to time, we’d write a new song, rehearse it and play it. One of them made it onto this album [“Wrong Train”]," he said. "It felt like the time was right to make a record. There was some downtime between touring, band members started sending me music, and we just started writing. We ended up with 16 or 17 songs to choose from."

Living Colour Has Been Working on New Music

2025 was filled with numerous highlights for Living Colour, including the honor of inducting their hero, the legendary George Clinton, into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. The band performed Clinton's "Cosmic Slop" to open the ceremony and presented the legend with his award and later posted on social media that it was "an honor" to be part of the festivities.

They celebrated their own milestone, playing a series of live dates both here and overseas marking their 40th anniversary as a group.As they shared in various interviews, work continues on a follow-up to 2017's Shade. But fans can enjoy some new music from the camp, courtesy of guitarist Vernon Reid, who released his latest solo album, Hoodoo Telemetry, this past fall. More recently, the band's singer, Corey Glover, has been out playing acoustic shows opening for Soul Asylum and Living Colour also performed on Creed's latest Summer of '99 cruise.

READ MORE: How Living Colour Crafted the 'Black Sgt. Pepper' With 'Time's Up'

The Psychedelic Furs and Living Colour, 2026 Tour Dates

7/31/2026 Park City, UT - The Amphitheater at Canyons Village

8/02/2026 Arvada, CO - Arvada Center for the Arts & Humanities – Amphitheatre

8/05/2026 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

8/06/2026 Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

8/08/2026 Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

8/09/2026 Northfield, OH - Northfield Park Racino

8/11/2026 Munhall, PA - Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

8/12/2026 Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

8/14/2026 Buffalo, NY - Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B

8/15/2026 New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

8/18/2026 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

8/19/2026 Huntington, NY - The Paramount – Huntington

8/21/2026 Bensalem, PA - Xcite Center at Parx Casino

8/23/2026 Washington, DC - The Anthem

8/25/2026 Henrico, VA - Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

8/26/2026 Virginia Beach, VA - Sandler Center

8/28/2026 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore – Charlotte

8/29/2026 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

8/31/2026 New Orleans, LA - Fillmore New Orleans

9/02/2026 Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

9/03/2026 St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

9/05/2026 Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando

9/06/2026 Miami Beach, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater