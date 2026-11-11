Prince ‘3121 Las Vegas Live’ Concert Movie Headed to Theaters

A new Prince concert movie is heading to North American theaters in December.

3121 Las Vegas Live features a complete concert from Prince's 2007 sin city residency. You can see the new trailer and the full set list for the movie below. Tickets are available via IconReleasing.com.

Read More: How Prince Jammed His Way Back to Brilliance on '3121'

“There’s something special about experiencing Prince on the big screen, surrounded by fans who share that same passion for his music,” said Steven Menkin, President and Co-Founder of Iconic Events Releasing. “We’re excited to bring this never-before-seen concert film to theatres and give audiences the chance to feel the energy and magic of Prince’s legendary live performances.”

Showtimes begin on Dec. 3, eight days before the expanded edition of Prince's 2006 album 3121 arrives in stores - complete with the same concert on Blu-ray.

Broadway's 'Purple Rain' Musical Has Found Their Prince

Jordan Fisher has been cast as "The Kid" (aka Prince) in the upcoming Broadway musical Purple Rain. The show will open in preview mode on March 12, 2027 at the Majestic Theatre, with the official opening set for April 12.

Fisher has appeared in many Broadway shows including Moulin Rouge!, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street and Dear Evan Hansen. "You'd have to be crazy to do this," Fisher said in a video previewing his performance.

"I mean come on, the voice, the moves, the music," he continued. "And now I get the chance to bring it all to Broadway. People are going to say I'm crazy for even trying. And maybe I am. Crazy enough to put in the hours, crazy enough to try to walk in his boots. I know what 'Purple Rain' means to people, and I'm ready to show everyone where crazy can take you."

Watch the '3121 Las Vegas Live' Trailer

3121 Las Vegas Live Set List:

1. "3121"

2. "Girls & Boys"

3. "Satisfied"

4. "Down By The Riverside"

5. "Purple Rain"

6. "Lolita"

7. "Black Sweat"

8. "Kiss"

9. "Shhh"

10. "Musicology / Prince And The Band"

11. "Pass The Peas"

12. "I Never Loved A Man (The Way I Love You)"

13. "Love Changes"

14. "Somewhere Over The Rainbow / Nine Million Bicycles (Medley)"

15. "If I Was Your Girlfriend"

16. "Pink Cashmere"

17. "Cream"

18. "U Got The Look"

19. "Crazy"

20. "Get On The Boat"

21. "Play That Funky Music"