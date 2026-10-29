Prince’s ‘3121’ Gets Expanded Edition With Unreleased Live Concert

Prince's 3121 album will be re-released in a 20th anniversary expanded version on Dec. 11.

You can see the complete track list and hear the previously unreleased song "Time of Ur Life" below.

The set will be available in two CD+ Blu-Ray and three-vinyl + Blu-Ray editions. The Blu-Ray will feature audio and video from the January 2007 show of Prince's 3121 Las Vegas residency. A live version of "Lolita" from that concert is also available below.

Vinyl and CD editions of the 3121 Las Vegas concert will be available separately on Record Store Day, Nov. 27.

Powered by hit singles such as "Black Sweat," "Te Amo Corazon" and "Fury," 3121 continued the commercial comeback that began with 2004's Musicology.

The album name comes from the address of a house Prince rented from Carlos Boozer. Unknown to the NBA star, Prince completely renovated the house, adding a dance floor, a hair salon / massage room and painting all the walls.

When Boozer found out he was livid and considered legal action, but Prince vowed to return the house to its original condition before leaving. He kept that promise, and now the only place you can see his redecorating work is inside the packaging of the 3121 album.

Read More: How Prince Jammed His Way Back to Brilliance on '3121'

Hear Prince Perform 'Time of Ur Life'

Watch Prince Perform 'Lolita'

Prince '3121' Expanded Edition Track List:

Original Album:

1. "3121"

2. "Lolita"

3. "Te Amo Corazón"

4. "Black Sweat"

5. "Incense and Candles"

6. "Love"

7. "Satisfied"

8. "Fury"

9. "The Word"

10. "Beautiful, Loved and Blessed"

11. "The Dance"

12. "Get On the Boat"

Bonus Tracks:

1. "Time of Ur Life"

2. "The Streets of Panama"

3. "Another Girl"

4. "The Word"(Acoustic)

5. "Elixer"

6. "Glass Cutter"

6. "Love" (Acoustic)

7. "Ur'e Such A Tease"

8. "Te Amo Corazn" (Acoustic)

9. "Girls In the Band"

3121 Las Vegas Live Blu-Ray:

1. "3121"

2. "Girls & Boys"

3. "Satisfied"

4. "Down By The Riverside"

5. "Purple Rain"

6. "Lolita"

7. "Black Sweat"

8. "Kiss"

9. "Shhh"

10. "Musicology / Prince And The Band"

11. "Pass The Peas"

12. "I Never Loved A Man (The Way I Love You)"

13. "Love Changes"

14. "Somewhere Over The Rainbow / Nine Million Bicycles (Medley)"

15. "If I Was Your Girlfriend"

16. "Pink Cashmere"

17. "Cream"

18. "U Got The Look"

19. "Crazy"

20. "Get On The Boat"

21. "Play That Funky Music"