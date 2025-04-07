The Pretenders will release a new live album entitled Kick 'Em Where It Hurts on June 13.

The 17-track collection was recorded on the band's 2024 theater tour, and if it all sounds as great as the three tracks the band has released from the album so far it's going to knock your socks off.

In a July 2024 Instagram post, Chrissie Hynde explained why she loved playing theaters.

"Over these past years, people often ask why we aren’t playing in bigger venues i e. arenas? The simple answer is: Clubs and theatres are better venues for the audience and for the band. Personally, I have never stayed for a three hour show, and I like to see the band on stage rather than on screens if I’m in the audience. And if I’m on stage, I like to see every audience member right up to the back of the balcony. So yes, we could be playing bigger places, making more money, and in some people’s eyes, garnering more prestige…… but we really don’t give a shit about that stuff. We have loved supporting Stevie Nicks, Phil Collins, Guns N’ Roses, and now the Foo Fighters in huge venues, but for our own shows we like to keep it reined in.

A limited edition heavyweight double vinyl edition of the new live album is available for pre-order exclusively through the band's website.

You can see the complete Pretenders Live - Kick 'Em Where It Hurts track list below, and here the album's versions of "Thumbelina," "Time the Avenger" and "You Can't Hurt a Fool."

The Pretenders will launch a Latin American tour on May 7 in Mexico City. The trek is currently scheduled to conclude on May 24 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Prior to that trip they will play May 1 in Las Vegas and at the Beachlife Festival in Redondo Beach, California on May 3rd. Complete information is available from their official website.

Pretenders Live - Kick 'Em Where It Hurts Track List:

1. "Losing My Sense of Taste"

2. "Turf Accountant Daddy"

3. "Talk of the Town"

4. "The Buzz"

5. "Thumbelina"

6. "The Losing"

7. "Private Life"

8. "You Can't Hurt a Fool"

9. "Don't Cut Your Hair"

10. "Let the Sun Come In"

11. "I Think About You Daily"

12. "Biker"

13. "Boots of Chinese Plastic"

14. "Back on the Chain Gang"

15. "Time the Avenger"

16. "Hate for Sale"

17. "Middle of the Road"