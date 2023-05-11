Listen to Pretenders’ New Song, ‘Let the Sun Come In’

Pretenders have released “Let the Sun Come In,” the lead single from the upcoming album Relentless, which will arrive on Sept. 1.

The band’s 14th LP marks the second time Chrissie Hynde has co-written with guitarist James Walbourne, and it features a guest appearance from Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood as an orchestral composer.

The single and the track listing are available below. “I enjoy seeing the various meanings and origins of a word,” Hynde said of Relentless' title. “And I liked the definition: ‘Showing no abatement of intensity.’ It’s the life of the artist. You never retire. You become relentless.”

On the subject of writing, she noted, “We had developed this method of working remotely, and it seemed like we just kept on doing it for this album. This is something that we’ve honed down to an art in the last few years. [Walbourne] always comes up with something I wouldn’t have thought of myself, and I love surprises.”

Pretenders start a run of U.K. and Europe shows Friday that include a series of intimate performances in venues hand-picked by Hynde, followed by guest spots on Guns N’ Roses and Foo Fighters tours interspersed with more headline shows.

Pretenders, 'Relentless' Track Listing

1. ”Losing My Sense of Taste”

2. ”A Love”

3. ”Domestic Silence”

4. ”The Copa”

5. ”Promise Of Love”

6. ”Merry Widow”

7. ”Let the Sun Come In”

8. ”Look Away”

9. ”Your House is On Fire”

10. “Just Let It Go”

11. “Vainglorious”

12. “I Think About You Daily” (with orchestral arrangement by Jonny Greenwood)