The Power Station, the mid-'80s supergroup featuring Duran Duran's John Taylor and Andy Taylor, along with singer Robert Palmer, will celebrate the 40th anniversary of their self-titled debut album in early 2026.

The new set will expand the original 1985 album with four CDs featuring instrumental versions, single edits, the group's performance at Live Aid that year and other concert recordings.

The four-CD edition of The Power Station will be released on Jan. 23.

"It's been so exciting to dive back into the Power Station project after all these years," John Taylor said in a press release announcing the reissue. "We were an unusual crew, but we made a fantastic noise.

"Tony Thompson, the disco 'clock' behind so many massive hits, turned out to be one of the greatest rock drummers of all time. Andy Taylor, my Duran Duran bandmate, was absolutely on fire. Robert Palmer (why isn’t this man in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame?) was a brilliant songwriter, sonic stylist and vocal powerhouse. And yours truly — just trying to keep up."

What's on the Power Station's Upcoming Reissue?

The Power Station was formed in 1984 by bassist John Taylor and guitarist Andy Taylor during a Duran Duran hiatus, Chic drummer Tony Thompson and singer Palmer, a year away from his No. 1 hit, "Addicted to Love," which featured Thompson and Andy Taylor.

Their self-titled debut album, produced by another Chic member, Bernard Edwards, was released in March 1985 and featured the hits "Some Like It Hot" and "Get It On," a cover of the T. Rex classic. Both songs reached the Top 10, as did the album.

The Power Station released one more album, 1996's Living in Fear, without John Taylor, who did cowrite most of the songs. Edwards filled in on bass during the sessions, but died five months before the album was released that September.

In addition to a remastered version of The Power Station, the upcoming reissue also includes a CD of single remixes, instrumentals taken from the sessions and recordings from the band's Live Aid performance on July 13, 1985.

Discs three and four include previously unreleased live songs from Philadelphia's Spectrum on Aug. 21 that year. The box set also features new interviews with the Taylors. (Palmer died in 2003.)

"It was a truly unique experience, and I'm proud of the work we created," John Taylor noted. "I'm also super happy with this re-issue edition, which has been beautifully remastered with bonus tracks added and a perfect refresh of the iconic artwork."

You can see the track listing for the upcoming four-CD box set of The Power Station below.

The Power Station, 'The Power Station' Track Listing

CD1

Some Like It Hot (2025 Remaster)

Murderess (2025 Remaster)

Lonely Tonight (2025 Remaster)

Communication (2025 Remaster)

Get It On (Bang A Gong) (2025 Remaster)

Go To Zero (2025 Remaster)

Harvest For The World (2025 Remaster)

Still In Your Heart (2025 Remaster)

CD2

Some Like It Hot (Raw Instrumental)

Communication (Raw Instrumental)

Murderess (Raw Instrumental)

Harvest For The World (Raw Instrumental)

Go To Zero (Raw Instrumental)

Lonely Tonight (Raw Instrumental)

Get It On Bang A Gong (Raw Instrumental)

Communication (Night Version)

Get It On Bang A Gong (7” Single Edit)

Some Like It Hot And The Heat Is On (Megamix)

Communication (Night Version Edit)

Some Like It Hot (7” Single + Video Version)

Murderess (Alive At Live Aid)

Get It On Bang A Gong (Alive At Live Aid)

Somewhere Somehow Someone (We Fight For Love)

CD3

Murderess (Live)

Dancing In The Streets (Live)

Some Like It Hot (Live)

Lonely Tonight (Live)

Go To Zero (Live)

Too Good To Be Bad (Live)

Harvest For The World (Live)

Thinking With Your Body (Live)

CD4

Still In Your Heart (Live)

Some Guys Have All The Luck (Live)

Communication / The Reflex (Live)

White Light White Heat (Live)

Obsession (Live)

Hungry Like The Wolf (Live)

Get It On (Bang A Gong) (Live)

Power Station - The Power Station