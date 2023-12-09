Watch the Reunited Pogues Perform at Shane MacGowan’s Funeral

The Pogues reunited to perform at their late lead singer Shane MacGowan's funeral on Friday.

MacGowan died on Nov. 30 at the age of 65, following a battle with viral encephalitis. His funeral took place at the St. Mary of the Rosary church in Nenagh, Ireland, not far from Dublin. Several musicians performed at the service, like Nick Cave (“A Rainy Night in Soho”), plus Glen Hansard and Lisa O’Neill (“Fairytale of New York”). Other attendees included Johnny Depp, Bob Geldof and the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins.

The Pogues, who have not played together since 2014, were the last to perform, playing "The Parting Glass" with Spider Stacy singing lead.

You can watch the performance below.

The Pogues' Split and Subsequent Reunions

The last time the Pogues reunited was in 2001, 10 years after MacGowan had left the group on account of his struggles with addiction. (He was replaced in the interim by a variety of singers, including, for a short time, Joe Strummer.) But by 2015, the band was no longer active.

“I don't hate the band at all – they're friends,” MacGowan told Vice that year. “I like them a lot. We were friends for years before we joined the band. We just got a bit sick of each other. We're friends as long as we don’t tour together. I’ve done a hell of a lot of touring. I've had enough of it.”

Pogues guitarist Philip Chevron passed in 2013, while bassist Darryl Hunt died in 2022.