How Late Pink Floyd Member Ended up on David Gilmour’s New Album

Pink Floyd fans will spot a familiar name in the credits of David Gilmour’s new album: Richard Wright.

The keyboardist, who spent decades as Gimour’s Pink Floyd bandmate, died in 2008. Still, an old recording was used in the title track of Gilmour’s upcoming LP, Luck and Strange.

“It’s a strange admission that I’m using pieces recorded over 20 years ago,” the guitarist confessed during a recent conversation with The Sun. “At the end of the ‘On an Island’ tour in 2006, I thought we were playing so well together that I got the core band together in this barn — Rick [Wright], Guy [Pratt] and drummer Steve DiStanislao.”

As Gilmour recalled, the recording session inside the barn was “effing freezing,” still the rockers managed to hammer out a song idea.

“I had this little riff and we jammed for 15 minutes,” he explained. “That is the track which became ‘Luck and Strange.’ All the verses, the introduction, the ending are on that original take — no rehear­sal, no thought beforehand.”

Gilmour went on to describe Wright as “a one-off with a very singular style.” “Rick had heart and soul,” the guitarist noted. “We didn’t always see eye to eye, but he was a valuable partner.”

When Does David Gilmour’s New Album Come Out?

Luck and Strange, the fifth album of Gilmour’s solo career, will be released on Sept. 6. It marks the musician’s first new LP in nine years.

In support of the release, Gilmour will perform a series of concerts in Italy and London before coming Stateside for further dates. He has four shows scheduled in Los Angeles in late October, followed by a run of concerts at New York’s Madison Square Garden in November.