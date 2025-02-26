Pink Floyd’s Pompeii Concert Restored for a Return to Theaters

Pink Floyd's legendary 1972 concert film from Pompeii returns to theaters this spring, with first-ever album and 5.1/Dolby Atmos releases to follow.

Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII, originally directed by Adrian Maben, has been digitally re-mastered in 4K from the original footage, with enhanced audio newly mixed by Steven Wilson. Screenings at cinemas and IMAX theaters will be on April 24, with tickets on sale March 5 at pinkfloyd.film.

"Pink Floyd: Live at Pompeii is a rare and unique document of the band performing live in the period prior to The Dark Side of the Moon," founding member Nick Mason said in an official statement.

See a preview clip of Pink Floyd performing "Echoes" below. The live album, available on vinyl, compact disc and digital audio, follows on May 2. Pre-ordering is already underway. The concert poster and a complete track listing is also below.

"Ever since my dad brainwashed me as a kid by playing The Dark Side of the Moon on repeat, Pink Floyd has been my favorite band. They are my 'Beatles,' deeply ingrained in my musical DNA," Wilson said. "I first saw Pompeii from a grainy print at a local cinema. It made an incredible impression on me with its untethered and exploratory rock music made by four musicians that seemed to epitomize the notion of intellectual cool."

Watch an Excerpt From 'Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII'

How 'Pink Floyd at Pompeii' Was Re-Discovered

Set in the ruins of an ancient Roman amphitheater in Italy, the intimate Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII finds Pink Floyd performing without an audience just before the release of 1971's multi-platinum Meddle. Other setlist highlights included the title track from A Saucerful of Secrets, "Set the Controls for the Heart of the Sun" and "One of These Days."

The film was hand restored, frame-by-frame, after the original negative was found in five mislabelled cans from Pink Floyd's archives.

"Since 1994, I have searched for the elusive film rushes of Pink Floyd: Live at Pompeii, so the recent discovery of the 1972 original 35mm cut negative was a very special moment," said Lana Topham, who serves as the band's director of restoration. "The newly restored version presents the first full 90-minute cut, combining the 60-minute source edit of the performance with the additional Abbey Road Studios documentary segments filmed shortly after."

Tickets for Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII go on sale at 6AM PT / 9AM ET / 2PM GMT on March 5. Visit the event website for more information and ticketing details at IMAX® and standard format cinemas.

Pink Floyd's 'Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII' Track Listing

Side A

1. "Pompeii Intro"

2. "Echoes - Part 1"

3. "Careful With That Axe, Eugene"

Side B

1. "A Saucerful of Secrets"

2. "Set the Controls for the Heart of the Sun"

Side C

1. "One of These Days"

2. "Mademoiselle Nobs"

2. "Echoes - Part 2"

Side D

1. "Careful With that Axe, Eugene - Alternate take"

2. "A Saucerful of Secrets - Unedited"

