The latest Pink Floyd compilation arrives with a twist hinted at by its name. Due on June 5, 8-Tracks will include seven of their best-known '70s songs along with the full-length version of "Pigs on the Wing," previously only available on the obscure 8-track version of 1977's Animals.

The songs on 8-Tracks have also been edited together by Steven Wilson for continuous listening. Featured selections include "Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2," "Comfortably Numb," "Money" and the title track from Wish You Were Here, among others. Check out the complete track listing and the new album art below.

Along with those expected favorites, 8-Tracks also makes room for songs from 1971's Meddle and 1972's Obscured by Clouds. "Collectively," an official statement reminds, "it's a body of work that sees Pink Floyd shifting far beyond the early psychedelic pop Syd Barrett era and their post-experimental output, cementing their global status as one of the greatest rock bands of all time."

Don't worry about trying to find an old tape player. 8-Tracks will be issued on heavy-duty 180g black vinyl. Pre-ordering is already underway. Target is also offering an exclusive pink vinyl version.

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Pink Floyd's Extended Version of 'Pigs on the Wing'

"Pigs on a Wing" originally opened and closed Animals in snippet form and only featured writer Roger Waters strumming an acoustic guitar. Waters has said the song began as love letter to his new wife, Carolyne. The 8-Tracks version joins the two parts with a connecting guitar solo by Snowy White, who served as a touring member on Pink Floyd's In the Flesh Tour in 1977.

The solo had been an audition of sorts, played during White's very first meeting with the band. "We went back into the control room and Roger says, 'While you're here, why don't you play a solo on this song I've just done called 'Pigs on the Wing'?" White later told Yahoo. "I said, 'That'd be nice.'"

READ MORE: Ranking Every Pink Floyd Album

David Gilmour handed White his legendary white Stratocaster, and White played the solo after hearing "Pigs on a Wing" just once. Ironically, White was not a fan.

"Pink Floyd didn’t mean anything to me, as I was a very narrow-minded blues player, so if it didn't have blues in it, I wasn't interested," he added. "Also, I didn't know anything about them. But then somebody said, 'Why don't you ring them up? Won't hurt to find out a bit more.'"

Pink Floyd, '8-Tracks' Track Listing

Side A

1. "One of These Days"

2. "Wot's … Uh the Deal"

3. "Money"

4. "Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2"

Side B

1. "Wish You Were Here"

2. "Time"

3. "Comfortably Numb"

4. "Pigs on the Wing (8-Track Version)"

Pink Floyd Album Art: The Stories Behind 19 Trippy LP Covers Typically created by designers associated with London-based Hipgnosis, the images work on a parallel track to frame the band's impish humor, wild imagination, sharp commentary and flair for the absurd. Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso

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