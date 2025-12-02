Phish have shared some new concert dates for 2026 and opened up ticket requests for fans to be a part of it.

They'll return to the Sphere in Las Vegas to play nine shows starting April 16 and the run is currently set to wrap up on May 2. Fans can apply for the chance to buy tickets now at the band's official website. The initial request window will close on Monday (Dec. 8) at noon EST. All remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday, Dec. 12. A limited number of travel packages are also available.

What's Phish's History With the Sphere?

The Sin City venue opened in the fall of 2023 with a headline-grabbing U2 residency that set the bar quite high for the artists that have followed.

While it might have been intimidating to be the next band to perform at the groundbreaking concert locale, Phish made it look easy when they played the first of four sold-out shows in April of 2024. "If U2 gave the world a taste of the spectacle that is the Sphere during their recent venue-opening residency, Phish used every ingredient in the Las Vegas venue’s hi-tech cupboard for an ultimate feast of the senses," journalist Mike Prevatt wrote in his review of the opening night for UCR.

Drew Carey was even more blunt with his thoughts, noting during an interview that the U2 show had blown his mind when he saw it. But Phish, as he detailed, took the experience to another level. "Three songs into Thursday night with Phish at the Sphere, I honestly was kinda mad. I wanted to call U2 and get my money back,” the comedian said. “It made them look like a bar band.”

What Else is Happening With Phish?

They'll play their annual New Year's run at Madison Square Garden, Sunday, Dec. 28 through Wednesday, Dec. 31. The four shows will bring their total tally to 91 concerts at the legendary New York venue. They also did a fall run of tour dates that included an appearance at the annual Bourbon and Beyond festival as well as a string of gigs in their hometown at the Hampton Coliseum (a building which has generated a lot of Phish memories and history at this point).

Earlier this year, the jam legends were nominated for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Guitarist Trey Anastasio was enthused as he talked about the milestone. "It’s an honor and a thrill, a recognition of our whole scene, of our community," he told GQ. "That was the first thing we all talked about—that it’s a celebration of this community."

Phish Performs Live in 2004

Though they led the fan vote throughout the voting process, ultimately, Phish didn't wind up on the final list of inductees. Which most fans (heck, all of them) saw as a big snub. But Anastasio was already taking it in stride during that same interview, joking he wouldn't be voting for his own band and that he (seriously, as a fellow music fan) wanted Soundgarden and Cyndi Lauper to get in before Phish.

Though life has a funny sense of humor with the way it plays out, Phish will have another shot (this year was the first time they'd been nominated, after being eligible since 2014) at getting in the Hall. Let's not forget that they've already made their mark with the exceptional performance they delivered in 2010 celebrating the induction of Genesis that year.

Phish will start the new year with performances at their annual Riviera Maya getaway in Cancun. You can see all of the band's confirmed 2026 concerts below.

Phish, 2026 Tour Dates

Jan. 28 - Quintana Roo, Mexico @ Moon Palace Cancun

Jan. 29 - Quintana Roo, Mexico @ Moon Palace Cancun

Jan. 30 - Quintana Roo, Mexico @ Moon Palace Cancun

Jan. 31 - Quintana Roo, Mexico @ Moon Palace Cancun

April 16 - Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

April 17 - Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

April 18 - Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

April 23 - Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

April 24 - Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

April 25 - Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

April 30 - Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

May 01 - Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

May 02 - Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere