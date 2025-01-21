Phish Plots 2025 West Coast Tour to Aid Victims of LA Wildfires

Phish Plots 2025 West Coast Tour to Aid Victims of LA Wildfires

Danny Clinch / Big Hassle Media

Phish has announced a series of West Coast tour dates for the spring that will benefit victims of the Southern California wildfires.

The jam band icons will kick off their short run with two back-to-back Seattle dates on April 18 and 19. They'll then head to Portland, Oregon, for one show, then down to San Francisco for a two-night stand, finally concluding with a three-night engagement at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl. In conjunction with the L.A. shows, Phish will donate $300,000 to support relief and rebuilding efforts for communities affected by the wildfires through their own nonprofit organization, the WaterWheel Foundation.

A ticket request period is now underway on Phish's website and will run through Feb. 3. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 7. You can see the full list of tour dates below.

Other Rockers Raising Money for California Wildfires

Phish is not the only artist launching an initiative to help afflicted communities rebuild after the wildfires. A pair of FireAid benefit shows will take place on Jan. 30 at Los Angeles' Intuit Dome and Kia Forum. Performers include Lady GagaRod StewartStevie WonderStingAlanis MorissetteDave Matthews and John MayerGraham NashGreen DayJohn FogertyJoni MitchellNo DoubtP!nkRed Hot Chili PeppersStephen StillsStevie Nicks, the Black Crowes and more.

Phish, West Coast Spring 2025 Tour Dates
April 18 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
April 19 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
April 20 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
April 22 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
April 23 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
April 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
April 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
April 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

50 Albums That Raised Money for Charity

From famine relief to cancer research, these records have all supported charitable causes.

Gallery Credit: Allison Rapp

Filed Under: UCR
Categories: Concerts