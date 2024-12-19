Phil Collins Admits: ‘I’m Not Genesis’ Biggest Fan’

Phil Collins admitted he isn’t the biggest fan of Genesis while looking back on his career as the band's drummer and later singer.

The 73-year-old was asked to summarize his life and times in the new documentary Phil Collins: Drummer First, released by Drumeo and available below.

“I’m not Genesis’ biggest fan, you know,” he admits. “There’s stuff that I like, stuff I’m proud of – [but also] stuff that [I’m] less so. Sometimes it can be like people throwing bricks at you.”

He's quick to add that he enjoyed his time with the band, but reflected: “I’ve been playing drums since I was 5 – there’s gonna be dogs! There’s gonna be stuff you enjoy hearing back, and others not so.”

Elsewhere in the documentary, Collins confirms his least favorite Genesis song was “Down and Out,” from 1978's ... And Then There Were Three ..., which signaled a change in musical direction after guitarist Steve Hackett had left.

Listen to Genesis’ ‘Down and Out’

Why Phil Collins Dislikes Genesis’ ‘Down and Out’

The opening track on the LP, “Down and Out” was one of three written by Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks in complete collaboration. It proved to be a difficult song to complete because of its complex rhythm phrases.

“So ‘Down and Out,’ … I haven’t heard it in ages; but it’s a period piece.”

Watch ‘Phil Collins: Drummer First’