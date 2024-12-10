Watch Phil Collins Sit Down at Drum Set for First Time in Years

The trailer for an upcoming documentary on Phil Collins shows the Genesis icon sitting down at a drum set for the first time in several years.

His playing career came to end due to health issues, connected with an injury sustained in 2007. In 2021 he revealed he could “barely hold a stick,” admitting it was “very frustrating because I’d love to be playing.”

He was replaced by son Nic Collins for Genesis’ farewell tour, which ended in 2022. Nic later reported that Phil had “definitely retired,” saying: “But I also do think that my dad is probably excited about the next step in his life.”

The trailer, available below, is taken from the movie Phil Collins: Drummer First, which will be launched by the musicians’ educational site Drumeo on Dec. 18. Collins is seen walking with the aid of a stick, and also sitting down behind a drum set with the aid of Nic.

“Peter Gabriel said that as soon as he saw me sit down… he knew that I was a drummer,” Collins says, also recalling how Eric Clapton reacted to a performance by saying: “Fucking hell – what was that?!”

Phil Collins Says He’s Still a Drummer First

He adds: “If I wake up one day and I can hold a pair of drumsticks again, I will have a crack at it. I just feel like I’ve used up my air miles.” After sitting at the kit and lifting some sticks he reflects: “It just feels so strange to hold a pair.”

He’s also seen reflecting: “I’m not a singer that plays a bit of drums – I’m more of a drummer that sings a bit.” Later he emphasises: “I’m Phil Collins, and I am a drummer.”

Drumeo said in a statement: “This is Phil’s story, told in his own words… featuring Nic Collins, Chad Smith, Mike Portnoy, Leland Sklar, Tommy Aldridge, Eloy Casagrande, Billy Cobham, Matt Cameron, Daryl Stuermer, Luis Conte, Dom Famularo, Simon Phillips, Todd Sucherman, Jonathan Moffett, Jordan Rudess, Brann Dailor, Liberty DeVitto, Chad Wackerman.”

