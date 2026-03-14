Phil Campbell, who played guitar in Motorhead from 1984 until their disbandment in 2015, has died. He was 64 years old.

The news was shared by his family on social media, who noted that his passing occurred after "a long and courageous battle in intensive care after a complex major operation."

Last month, Campbell canceled a number of concerts in Australia and Europe for health reasons.

"Phil was a devoted husband, a wonderful father, and a proud and loving grandfather, known affectionately as 'Bampi'" his family's statement continued. "He was deeply loved by all who knew him and will be missed immensely. His legacy, music and the memories he created with so many will live on forever."

Campbell is survived by his wife Gaynor and their three sons. At the time of his death, he was at work on new music with Julian Jenkins, singer for the hard rock band Fury.

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On Instagram, former Motorhead bandmate Mikkey Dee paid tribute to Campbell: "He was the funniest guy I have ever known and the best rock guitar player I have ever played with. His vibe and feel for rock music were outstanding. We wrote 12 studio albums together, and he never stopped surprising me with his extreme talent. Most of all, I will miss hanging out with the nicest guy you could ever meet."

The first Motorhead album Campbell played on was 1986's Orgasmatron, the band's first release to have two guitarists, Campbell and Michael "Wurzel" Burston. When Burston left the group in 1995, Motorhead once again became a three-piece band.

What Did Phil Campbell Do After Motorhead?

Motorhead officially disbanded in 2015 after the passing of frontman Lemmy. After that, Campbell formed a band with his kids called Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons. They released four albums between the years 2016 and 2023, as well as performed as the opening act for bands like Guns N' Roses, Hawkwind, Saxon and more.

In 2019, Campbell released his very first solo album, titled Old Lions Still Roar, featuring guest vocals from Alice Cooper, Rob Halford, Dee Snider and others.