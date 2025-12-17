Peter Wolf is finally making plans to get back out on the concert stage after an absence of more than a year.

The former J. Geils Band frontman has revealed two dates so far, Feb. 13 at the Narrows Center for the Arts in Fall River, Massachusetts and the Greenwich Odeum in Greenwich, Rhode Island on Mar. 28. Both shows are going on sale Friday (Dec. 19). He promises that more shows will be added.

His 2025 Plans 'Required a Sabbatical'

As it turns out, Wolf's disappearance from the touring trail was purposeful. His well-received book, Waiting on the Moon: Artists, Poets, Drifters, Grifters, and Goddesses, came out earlier this year and was part memoir, but more a colorful collection of stories that you might hear from the charismatic songwriter, if you were sitting in a couple of seats at a local establishment, sharing a quality beverage.

It was a project he took very seriously. "The book really required a sabbatical," he shared with Billboard after it was released. "It’s like making a really good record that you’ve got to hunker down and commit to.”

Is Wolf Working on New Music?

Since he's making comparisons to the process of making an album, we should note that he's got one of those in the pipeline as well. Earlier this year, he said he was about 80% done recording his next record, which would be his first since 2016's A Cure for Loneliness. Longtime fans will know that the singer's solo work has always had more of a cult audience. Wolf himself is aware of that and saw an opportunity.

“It occurred to me that my solo recordings, a lot of them went unnoticed, and I realized that if I put this out with the way things are these days, it can turn to vapor quite easily and be another lost solo effort,” he said in the same interview. “So I thought, ‘Well, maybe now is the time to write that book I’ve been talking about for decades.’ I think if the book connects with people it would even put the wind beneath my wings to finish the record and put it out.”

Who Will Peter Be Playing With?

The upcoming shows will feature Wolf's longtime band, the Midnight Travelers. The ongoing collective most recently backed him during an acoustic tour in 2024. A December social media post found him singing Don Covay's "The Usual Place" backed by his friends and collaborators Duke Levine and Chris Cote on acoustic guitars. Even as a loose jam, the performance demonstrated that he's warmed up and ready for action in the new year.

READ MORE: Top 10 J. Geils Band Songs