Peter Hook Reacts to Joy Division’s Hall of Fame Induction

Following the announcement that Joy Division and New Order would jointly be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, co-founder Peter Hook took to social media to share his reaction.

“I’d just like to say how wonderfully pleased I am to be finally accepted into the Cleveland Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” the bassist remarked in a video shared to his followers (which you can watch below). “I’ve been looking forward to it for years, so I definitely am going to make the most of it.”

Hook then took the time to honor Joy Division’s late singer.

“I’d like to say that this is for Ian Curtis and for all our fans of both bands,” he continued. “Without you, we would be nothing. So, thank you so much. I will see you on [induction] night.”

Why Are Joy Division and New Order Being Inducted Together?

Hook at Bernard Sumner started the band that would become Joy Division in 1976, with Curtis and drummer Terry Mason joining soon afterward. The group’s 1979 debut album, Unknown Pleasures established them as leaders of the post-punk movement and has since become a universally hailed release. A second album, Closer, would arrive a year later, but Curtis died prior to its release.

Joy Division refused to continue without their frontman, but the member also didn’t want to abandon their musical chemistry. Facing a crossroads, they opted to form a new group, New Order, which found success with a more upbeat, new wave evolution of what Joy Division had started.

READ MORE: Peter Hook Details Joy Division's Meeting After Ian Curtis' Death

This unique history offered a difficult question for Hall of Fame voters. Since Joy Division and New Order were so deeply intertwined, should they be judged as separate entities or one collective piece? Ultimately, the Hall chose the latter,.

Hook stayed with New Order during their initial run from 1980 to 1993, and again when they reunited from 1998 to 2007. Personality conflicts and arguments over money led him to split from the group. New Order has continued touring and releasing new music without Hook since 2011. If he joins them onstage at the Hall of Fame ceremony, it will mark his first performance with the band in 20 years.