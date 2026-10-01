Peter Gabriel has confirmed details about his 11th studio album, o\i, just three years after 2023's i/o. He's been releasing preview singles from the LP since January on the night of each month's full moon.

Gabriel is presenting the two albums as a joint work with 25 total tracks. He's described them as "i/o: the inside has a new way out and o\i: the outside has a new way in." The second LP is due on Nov. 27. Check out the newly announced 13-song track listing for o\i, the next single ("Face the Wall") and the album art below.

"This record has been more of a marathon than a sprint. It's the longest album I have ever put out," Gabriel said in an official statement. "The songs are a mix of thoughts and feelings. I have been thinking about the future and how we might respond to it."

Peter Gabriel's 'o\i' arrives after one of the shortest gaps between studio albums since the early '80s. (Real World) Peter Gabriel's 'o\i' arrives after one of the shortest gaps between studio albums since the early '80s. (Real World)

Inside the Songs on Peter Gabriel's 'o\i'

Those weighty themes will once again be presented in both "Bright-Side" and "Dark-Side" mixes, just as Gabriel did with i/o. Mark "Spike" Spent handled "Bright-Side" duties, while Tchad Blake oversaw the "Dark-Side" versions.

"We are sliding into a period of transition like no other, most likely triggered in three waves: AI, quantum computing and the brain-computer interface," Gabriel added. "Artists have a role to look into the mists and, when they catch sight of something, to hold up a mirror."

Pre-ordering for o\i is already underway. Gabriel's "Bright-Side" and "Dark-Side" mixes will be available as individual stand-alone 2LP releases. A 4CD set will include two different stereo mixes of both. There will also be a digital-only Dolby Atmos "In-Side" mix.

Listen to Peter Gabriel's "Face the Wall (Dark-Side Mix)"

Sessions for o\i featured a trio of long-standing collaborators including guitarist David Rhodes, bassist Tony Levin and drummer Manu Katche, with additional contributions from Brian Eno, among others. Like most of Gabriel's albums, the track listing features a mix of songs that are both old and new.

READ MORE: Top 10 Peter Gabriel Songs

"Sometimes things take time," Gabriel said. "Most people do stuff a lot faster - but I have no problem with understanding my own process. Some things will mature and evolve spontaneously and some will just stay hidden-away in a box until their moment in the light appears."

Peter Gabriel, 'o\i' Track Listing

1. "Been Undone"

2. "Put the Bucket Down"

3. "What Lies Ahead"

4. "Till Your Mind Is Shining"

5. "Won't Stand Down"

6. "Who Are We Talking To?

7. "Yes, It Will Go"

8. "One by One"

9. "A Hard Lesson"

10. "Face the Wall"

11. "I Belong to the Sky"

12. "Looking for the Happy"

13. "Sacrament"