For Peter Gabriel's first album of original material since 2002's Up, the singer launched a yearlong campaign before i/o, releasing a new song with each full moon in 2023. For the follow-up, the similarly named o/i, he uses the same trick, with all but one of the album's 13 tracks released throughout 2026.

Like the earlier LP, o/i is divided into two parts, each featuring the same songs in "Bright-Side" and "Dark-Side" mixes by Mark "Spike" Stent and Tchad Blake, respectively. (The distinctions mostly focus on the directness of Gabriel's voice or the instrumentation, depending on the mixer, and time alterations ranging from none to a minute.) Which version is preferred makes no difference; it's a matter of personal taste.

Either interpretation revealed i/o as Gabriel's best album since 1986's star-making So. As a companion piece, o/i completes the interconnected projects while branching into areas first advanced by its predecessor and other antecedents. "Been Undone," the opening track, even recalls the artier side of his former group Genesis from their mostly commercial '80s.

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It's a terrific beginning to o/i, which, over the next 80 minutes (or 160 total when "Bright-Side" and "Dark-Side" are combined), forges through various world, progressive, pop, and art-rock sounds, a Gabriel hallmark. The album is more varied than the 2023 release, but a somewhat looser thread ties it together. That sometimes makes for a less balanced listen, but it's no less satisfying.

Listen to Peter Gabriel's 'Been Undone (Dark-Side Mix)'

Several songs — "Won't Stand Down," "One by One," "Face the Wall" — rank among Gabriel's best. His voice has lost none of its dramatic, sensual rasp; if anything, he's become a more commanding singer with age. "Everything is going to fade in time like the falling snow / And all the things that look so permanent will go," Gabriel sings in the moving "Yes, It Will Go," one of several o/i songs about finality. But he's not ready to pack it in. On the contrary: o/i reaffirms Gabriel's comeback LP was no fluke. Few artists remain this vital.

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