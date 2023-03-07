Peter Gabriel Announces North American Tour

Peter Gabriel has announced North American tour dates in support of his upcoming album, i/o.

The former Genesis singer will appear in Quebec City on Sept. 8, followed by appearances in three more Canadian cities: Ottawa, Toronto and Montreal. He'll then head stateside where he'll perform his first U.S. concert of the tour in Boston on Sept. 14.

Gabriel's tour will make stops in Philadelphia, New York City, Chicago, San Francisco and other cities, before concluding in Los Angeles on Oct. 13. According to a press release, more U.S. dates will be announced later and will include Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Detroit, Denver, Dallas, Houston and more.

You can see a complete list of North American dates below.

General on-sale tickets will be available on March 10; a presale will be available at Peter’s Fan Club mailing list, beginning on March 7. More information can be found on Gabriel's website.

Gabriel has released three songs from i/o that have premiered with each full moon of 2023: "Panopticon," "The Court" and "Playing for Time." No release date has been announced yet for the album. "It's been awhile and I am now surrounded by a whole lot of new songs and am excited to be taking them out on the road," Gabriel said in a statement announcing European tour dates. "Look forward to seeing you out there."

Peter Gabriel North American Tour 2023

Sept. 8 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Videotron Centre

Sept. 9 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre

Sept. 11 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 13 - Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

Sept. 14 - Boston, Massachusetts @ TD Garden

Sept. 16 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 18 - New York, New York @ Madison Square Garden

Sept. 30 - Chicago, Illinois@ United Center

Oct. 7 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

Oct. 8 - Seattle, Washington @ Climate Pledge Arena

Oct. 11 - San Francisco, California @ Chase Center

Oct. 13 - Los Angeles, California @ Kia Forum