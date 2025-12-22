Marty Supreme is one of the most buzzed about films of the year, and keen-eared classic rock fans will notice Peter Gabriel’s 1982 song “I Have the Touch” in the flick.

Released on the singer’s fourth solo album, the track was something of an unheralded gem. Unlike the LP’s lead single, “Shock the Monkey,” which became a hit on both sides of the pond, “I Have the Touch” garnered little airplay. Perhaps that’s why Gabriel was so eager to express his excitement to have it featured in the film.

“I was delighted that ‘I Have the Touch‘ was chosen for the soundtrack of Marty Supreme,” the singer shared via Instagram. “The song is rarely asked out for a dance and I have always loved table tennis.”

What Is 'Marty Supreme' About?

As Gabriel alluded to, Marty Supreme tells the story of a young table tennis star’s pursuit of money and fame. In his post, the rocker noted that he’s a fan of the game, adding “we always have a table backstage for any of the crew or band to jump on [and play].”

Though Marty Supreme is set in the ‘50s, songs on its soundtrack were culled from a variety of eras. Tunes from Tears For Fears, New Order and Public Image Ltd. also appear in the movie. Marty Supreme is garnering heavy awards consideration, already receiving three Golden Globe nominations: Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Screenplay and Best Actor for star Timohtee Chalamet.

Gabriel, a former Oscar nominee himself, noted he’d been sent a screener copy from the film Academy to watch at home. Instead, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer plans to see Marty Supreme in theaters.

“We are waiting to see it on the big screen in the Christmas holiday,” he noted.