Peter Frampton has added more dates to his Let's Do It Again! Tour.

His latest run of shows wrapped up in late June; the newly announced concerts, the third leg of the Let's Do It Again! Tour, will start in October and run through early November.

The new dates continue a run of recent activity for Frampton, who was diagnosed with inclusion body myositis (IBM), a degenerative disease of the muscles, in 2019.

He played a farewell tour after that, but Frampton has since returned with the Never Say Never, Never EVER Say Never and Positively Thankful tours. The Let's Do It Again! Tour marks his latest concerts.

Frampton was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in October 2024. The Who's Roger Daltrey inducted Frampton; Keith Urban joined the inductee for a performance of "Do You Feel Like We Do?" while Frampton also played "Baby (Somethin's Happening)" at the ceremony.

His most recent album, an instrumental covers collection titled Peter Frampton Forgets the Words, was released in 2021.

Where Is Peter Frampton Playing in 2025?

Frampton will resume his Let's Do It Again! Tour on Oct. 17 at New Orleans' Saenger Theatre before stops in San Antonio, Tulsa, Memphis and Atlanta.

The dates will conclude with a concert on Nov. 2 in Hollywood, Florida. You can see the full schedule of newly announced dates below.

Tickets for the new shows will be available for presale on Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, with general sales starting on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. More information is available at Frampton's website.

Peter Frampton Let's Do It Again! Tour 2025

October 17—New Orleans, LA—Saenger Theatre

October 19—San Antonio, TX—Majestic Theatre

October 21—Grand Prairie, TX—Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

October 23—Tulsa, OK—The Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort

October 25—Memphis, TN—Orpheum Theatre

October 27—Atlanta, GA—Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

October 29—St. Augustine, FL—The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

October 31—Clearwater, FL—Ruth Eckerd Hall

November 2—Hollywood, FL—Hard Rock Live