Peter Frampton Adds Nine More 2025 Shows

Peter Frampton has tacked on nine more stops beginning in June as his Let's Do It Again! tour continues to grow. See a complete list of cities and 2025 dates below.

He hits the road next month. Tickets for the new shows will be available at 10AM local time on Friday, Feb. 14. Find more information on the tour and tickets at Frampton's official website.

Frampton announced 10 spring concerts in January. He'd briefly considered farewell dates following his 2019 diagnosis with inclusion body myositis, a degenerative disease of the muscles. Frampton's subsequent tours have been appropriately named, including the Never Say Never, Never EVER Say Never tour and Positively Thankful tour.

These latest shows follow Frampton's October induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. He was introduced by Roger Daltrey of the Who. Keith Urban joined Frampton for a performance of "Do You Feel Like We Do?" Frampton also played "Baby (Somethin's Happening)," an early solo favorite.

Peter Frampton, Let's Do It Again! Tour 2025

3/30 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

4/1 — Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

4/3 — Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center

4/5 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

4/7 — New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre New Jersey

4/9 — Niagara Falls, ON @ OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

4/11 — Carmel, IN @ The Center for the Performing Arts

4/15 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater

4/17 — Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

4/19 — Mount Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

6/13 — Seattle, WA @ TBA

6/15 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

6/17 — Boise, ID @ Idaho Central Arena

6/19 — Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Resort Casino

6/21 — Rohnert Park, CA @ Graton Resort & Casino

6/23 — Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Theater

6/25 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

6/27 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Resort & Casino

6/29 — Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater