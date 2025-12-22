Peter Criss really doesn't want you to buy his new album digitally.

The former Kiss drummer has put his brand-new self-titled solo album for sale at industry-standard prices for vinyl ($33) and compact disc ($15), but has set the download price at a staggering $1,000 on his BandCamp page.

The album is also currently not available for streaming on major platforms such as iTunes, Spotify or YouTube.

"Digital purchases are discouraged," reads a note on Criss' BandCamp page. "That's why the high price." However, the site also states that the CD and vinyl editions of Peter Criss come with a download code.

Even without a download code, it's easy to rip digital files from a CD. So if the plan is to thwart illegal file sharing, this is a temporary roadblock at best. Perhaps Criss is just a big believer in physical media.

There's also a pretty big hole in the fence, as the album is currently available for digital download on the iTunes store for just $9.99. (It always helps to comparison shop!)

Peter Criss is Criss' first album since 2007's One for All, and unlike that jazzy, ballad-heavy effort marks his return to straight-ahead rock and roll. Motley Crue guitarist John 5, David Lee Roth / Mr. Big bassist Billy Sheehan and keyboardist Paul Shaffer all make guest appearances on the album.

Fellow Former Kiss Member Vinnie Vincent is Selling a $225 Single

Criss isn't the only Kiss alumni offering new music at unusually high prices. On Sunday the band's former lead guitarist Vinnie Vincent announced a brand new single, "Ride the Serpent," at the jaw-dropping price of $225. Furthermore, he says he's not going to ship any orders out until (or if) the single receives 1,000 orders.