Is Peter Criss Announcing His New Album on Halloween?

Original Kiss drummer Peter Criss posted a short video Monday morning, teasing a Halloween announcement.

The short clip pans across a rainy nighttime cityscape before arriving at a cobweb-filled warehouse as spooky music plays. As lightning strikes, the building's name is revealed to be Criss Incorporated, and a giant set of cat eyes appears in the background.

An evil cackling laugh is heard as "October 31, 2025" flashes on the screen, followed by the name of two record labels, FlatIron and Silver Cat.

You can watch the entire video below.

In April, Criss announced that he had completed work on a new solo album. "I have my new rock and roll album to you, Kiss Army guys, coming out in the fall," he said. "And I really hope you like it, man. What can I say? We had a ball."

The album was reportedly produced by Barry Pointer, whose credits include Ozzy Osbourne, Marilyn Manson and John 5. Billy Sheehan and Paul Shaffer are among the guests confirmed to have performed on the record.

Criss' most recent studio album was 2007's One for All. He retired from touring in 2017 after what was billed as his final full concert, which took place June 17 at the Cutting Room in New York City.

Last week Criss attended the memorial service for his longtime Kiss bandmate Ace Frehley, who died on Oct. 16 at the age of 74 after falling at his home studio. "My wife and I were with him till the end," Criss reported on his official website. "I love you my brother."