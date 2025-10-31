Peter Criss has announced a brand new album, simply titled Peter Criss, that will be released on Dec. 19.

"Peter Criss represents the Catman's return to form, and his most rock driven solo album ever and it includes appearances by John 5, Billy Sheehan and Paul Shaffer," reads a statement on the album's Bandcamp page. "All CDs and the download album of Peter Criss include the bonus track 'Hard Rock Knockers,' all vinyl editions include a download card for this bonus track, as well."

A full track listing, plus a snippet from the first single, "Creepy Crawlers," is available below.

Back in April, Criss noted that work on the album was complete.

"I have my new rock and roll album to you, Kiss Army guys, coming out in the fall," he said then. "And I really hope you like it, man. What can I say? We had a ball."

When Was the Last Time Peter Criss Released a Solo Album?

Criss last released a solo album in 2007, titled One for All. A decade later, he officially retired from touring.

"[I] see now all these guys from the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Rod Stewart and we're all in our 70s now," he explained then, "and I hate to say it but we're dying out and that’s so real, there’s less rock and roll in the world. Less music in the world and it’s kinda sad. So I’m 71; I’m in the best health I’ve been in for a while and I thought if I’m gonna do it, I gotta do it now."

Peter Criss, Peter Criss, Track Listing:

1. "Rock, Rockin', Rock & Roll" (feat. Billy Sheehan and Paul Shaffer)

2. "In the Dark" (feat. Billy Sheehan and Paul Shaffer)

3. "For the Money" (feat. Billy Sheehan and Paul Shaffer)

4. "Murder" (feat. Billy Sheehan and Paul Shaffer)

5. "Walking on Water" (feat. Billy Sheehan and Paul Shaffer)

6. "Creepy Crawlers" (feat. John 5, Billy Sheehan and Paul Shaffer)

7. "Justice" (feat. John 5, Billy Sheehan and Paul Shaffer)

8. "Cheaper to Keep Her" (feat. Billy Sheehan and Paul Shaffer)

9. "Sugar" (feat. Billy Sheehan and Paul Shaffer)

10. "Rubberneckin'" (feat. John 5, Billy Sheehan and Paul Shaffer)

11. BONUS TRACK - "Hard Rock Knockers" (feat. Billy Sheehan and Paul Shaffer)