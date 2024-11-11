Pete Townshend Says Somebody Needs to ‘Slap Rick Rubin’

Pete Townshend doesn’t appreciate pundits who claim they know the secret to creativity.

During a recent appearance on the Rockonteurs podcast, the Who legend talked about the creative process, and singled out Rick Rubin for what he perceived as conflicting messages regarding songwriting.

“You see a lot of stuff on YouTube and Instagram, people nagging you about the way that you have to be creative,” Townshend explained. “Somebody needs to occasionally slap Rick Rubin, because one minute he’s telling us that we need to do whatever we like, and then on the other hand, he’s telling us that we mustn’t do this, and we mustn’t do that.”

Townshend went on to note that he’s utilized all types of creative processes throughout his career.

READ MORE: Top 10 Pete Townshend Lyrics

“I’ve dabbled with all of those methods. I’ve carried complete big, recording studios on the road with me sometimes, and then sometimes I’ve used little cassette machines. I’ve recorded in all kinds of different ways. And if I fancy going into a studio with a huge orchestra, I’ve done that too,” the rocker noted. “But what’s most interesting is the paper. The paper, the photograph, the writing.”

Townshend further insisted that creativity is “not just about rock stars, pop stars, singers, musicians, artists, or whatever. It’s about everybody.”

Many Other Rockers Have Criticized Rick Rubin

Townshend certainly isn't the first rocker to criticize Rubin. Geezer Butler once called the producer's tactics "ridiculous," while former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer said Rubin was "way more a hindrance than a help" in the studio.

While the producer's methods may be polarizing, Townshend admitted he did agree with Rubin on one point.

“As Rick Rubin so rightly says, and many other pundits about creativity, it has to be fun,” the Who guitarist noted. “It has to be enjoyable. It has to be something that you love to do, and it also has to be something that you like what you do. But it doesn’t necessarily mean that anybody else will like it.”