Perry Farrell Punches Dave Navarro, Ending Jane’s Addiction Show

Jane's Addiction's Friday night show in Boston was cut short when singer Perry Farrell shoved and then punched guitar player Dave Navarro. The singer flew into a rage afterwards and had to be restrained and escorted off stage by several crew members.

You can see numerous videos of the altercation below.

According to JamBase's social media reports, unspecified trouble between Navarro and Farrell started during the ninth song of the night, "Mountain Song," continued through the Ritual de lo Habitual epic "Three Days" and boiled over at the end of "Ocean Size."

As of press time no statement or explanation has been offered by the band or any of its members. After Farrell is taken off stage Navarro, bassist Eric Avery and drummer Stephen Perkins can be seen hugging each other and offering thankful gestures to the crowd. Perkins' drum kit was decorated with balloons in honor of it being his 57th birthday.

It has been just over four months since the original lineup of Jane's Addiction reunited on stage, as Dave Navarro returned to the group in May after being sidelined with long COVID in recent years. The band recently released their first single in over a decade, "Imminent Redemption." Jane's Addiction is currently scheduled to perform again on Sunday night in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Jane's Addiction - Sept. 13, 2024 Boston's Leader Bank Pavilion Setlist

1. "Kettle Whistle"

2. "Whores"

3. "Pigs in Zen"

4. "Ain't No Right"

5. "Ted, Just Admit It"

6. "Summertime Rolls"

7. "Jane Says"

8. "Then She Did"

9. "Mountain Song"

10. "Three Days"

11. "Ocean Size"