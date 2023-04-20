Pearl Jam Announces 2023 US Tour Dates

Pearl Jam has announced nine U.S. tour dates that will take place in August and September.

The band will begin with two shows in St. Paul, Minn., on Aug. 31 and Sept. 2, followed by performances in Chicago, Indianapolis and Fort Worth, and a final pair of shows in Austin on Sept. 18 and 19. Inhaler will open the Chicago, Indianapolis and Austin shows; support for the other dates is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

You can see a list of the new tour dates below.

Pearl Jam, who have a long history with Ticketmaster stretching back to 1994, is reportedly seeking "to protect fans’ access to fairly priced tickets" in a few ways, according to a press release. Tickets will first be available on Thursday exclusively to members of Pearl Jam’s fan club, Ten Club. This will be followed by general public tickets sold via Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program, which fans can register for through April 25. The Verified Fan sale will launch on April 28.

Tickets for the tour will be non-transferable in all states except Illinois where such restrictions are prohibited by law. Additionally, each of the concerts will sell "PJ Premium" tickets, which account for roughly 10%; they are priced at market rate and help to offset the cost of touring while keeping ticket prices lower across the board. The band will also use "all-in pricing" for the first time, meaning the full, out-of-pocket cost for tickets will be listed with fees upfront.

More information can be found on Pearl Jam's website.

Pearl Jam 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

Aug. 31 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Sept. 2 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Sept. 5 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

Sept. 7 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

Sept. 10 - Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Sept. 13 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

Sept. 15 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

Sept. 18 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Sept. 19 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center