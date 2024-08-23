Pearl Jam Launches New ‘Dark Matter’ Tour Leg: Set List, Videos

Pearl Jam launched a new leg of their Dark Matter world tour in Montana Thursday night, dedicating the show to two fans who’d left the hospital to be there.

Included in the 26-song show was the return of John Lennon’s “Gimme Some Truth,” which they hadn’t played since 2006, and the debut of a Beatles track, “Her Majesty,” performed by frontman Eddie Vedder solo.

The complete set list and videos can be seen below.

“Tonight it has been brought to our attention that there’s two very special men [here] who’ve been battling hard and intensely for the things that most of us take for granted,” Vedder said before the band played “Hard to Imagine.”

He continued: “For example. most of us didn’t have to get permission to leave the hospital to be here tonight. And I think one left the hospital to be here tonight without permission! … The band and this crowd, I ask them to send all healing energy, from every one of us to you.”

He told the pair: “You’ve got a lot to live for… and we’re so grateful to have you here tonight.”

Support act Glen Hansard made a guest appearance on “Smile” while Lukas Nelson helped Vedder with “Just Breathe.” They both returned for closer “Rockin’ in the Free World,” with the Neil Young cover dedicated to local Democratic Senator John Tester.

Pearl Jam also played seven songs from Dark Matter – the title track, “React, Respond,” “Scared of Fear,” “Setting Sun,” “Upper Hand,” “Won’t Tell” and “Wreckage.”

Their latest run of U.S. dates continued until Sept. 17 before they head to New Zealand and Australia, with the tour leg ending on Nov. 21.

Watch Eddie Vedder Perform 'Her Majesty'

Watch Pearl Jam Perform ‘Given to Fly’

Watch Pearl Jam Perform ‘Hard to Imagine’

Watch Eddie Vedder Perform ‘Just Breathe’ with Lukas Nelson

Pearl Jam, Washington-Grizzly Stadium, Missoula, MT Set List

1. “Given to Fly”

2. “Nothing as It Seems”

3. “Low Light”

4. “Why Go”

5. “Corduroy”

6. “Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town”

7. “Scared of Fear”

8. “React, Respond”

9. “Wreckage”

10. “Even Flow”

11. “Hard to Imagine”

12. “Dark Matter”

13. “Won’t Tell”

14. “Upper Hand”

15. “Jeremy”

16. “Gimme Some Truth” (John Lennon cover)

17. “Porch”

18. “Her Majesty” (The Beatles cover)

19. “Just Breathe”

20. “Smile”

21. “Wasted Reprise”

22. “Life Wasted”

23. “Do the Evolution”

24. “Setting Sun”

25. “Alive”

26. “Rockin’ in the Free World” (Neil Young cover)