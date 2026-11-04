Pearl Jam Still Auditioning Drummers Following Matt Cameron Split

Pearl Jam still hasn’t made a decision regarding who their new drummer will be.

In September, the grunge icons played their first gig since the departure of longtime drummer Matt Cameron in 2025. Abe Laboriel Jr., Paul McCartney’s drummer for more than 25 years, was behind the kit, leading many to assume the rock veteran had joined Pearl Jam’s lineup.

Not long after the performance, Eddie Vedder issued a statement thanking Laboriel for "sitting in,” a remark that only added further confusion to the situation.

In a recent conversation with Under the Radar magazine, Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament praised Laboriel as “such an incredible drummer,” but confirmed the band’s search for Cameron’s permanent replacement is ongoing.

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“We're not in any massive rush but we want to play some shows next year,” Ament explained, noting Pearl Jam’s timeline for making a decision. “I'm 63, but I'm pretty fit. I think I can act like a young foolish guy up there for a few more years but I feel a little bit more urgency in terms of getting out there to play shows when we are physically young-ish.”

Jeff Ament Details 'F---ing Sad Moment' Cameron Left Pearl Jam

Ament said it was “a pretty f—ing sad moment” when Cameron left the band after 27 years, but admitted it wasn’t a surprising departure.

“I think when Chris [Cornell] passed that was a massive hit for all of us, but in particular for Matt,” says Ament. “I know there was a period of time where he wasn't sure he wanted to even play anymore, and pretty much since then he's been talking about winding it down and wanting to do some other things. He's got some other itches to scratch.”

While Pearl Jam doesn't have any performance remaining on their schedule, frontman Vedder has two solo shows in Brazil later this month. Meanwhile, Ament recently released his first photography book, Since Forever, offering an intimate behind-the-scenes look at the band’s history.