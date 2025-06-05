Pop Star Set to Play Paul Stanley in Upcoming Kiss Movie

Pop star Nick Jonas is set to portray Paul Stanley in the upcoming Kiss movie Shout It Out Loud.

The singer is best known as one-third of the Jonas Brothers, alongside his brothers Kevin and Joe. In addition to his band and solo recording careers, Jonas has frequently starred in Broadway shows, including his current run in The Last Five Years. His film and television resume includes the two recent Jumanji movies and the MMA drama series Kingdom.

According to Deadline, Shout it Out Loud will be directed by McG, whose credits include 2000's Charlie's Angels and 2009's Terminator Salvation. The movie will focus on Kiss' rise to fame in the mid-'70s. Filming is expected to begin late this year or early in 2026.

The article notes that Jonas will do his own singing in the movie, and will "need time to train to replicate the jet-engine vocals of Stanley." It also states that McG is closing in on an actor to portray Stanley's longtime bandmate Gene Simmons.

This won't be the first time Kiss is portrayed in a movie. In addition to starring as themselves in 1978's much-maligned Kiss Meets the Phantom of the Park, the band appeared in 1999's Detroit Rock City, which was centered around four young fans trying to scheme their way into a Kiss concert.

Stanley and Simmons also appeared as themselves - in full costume and face paint - in the 2016 comedy Why Him?, which starred James Franco and Bryan Cranston.