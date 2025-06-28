Paul Simon Forced to Cancel Concerts Due to ‘Intense Back Pain’

Paul Simon has been forced to cancel two shows scheduled for this weekend in Philadelphia due to "intense back pain."

In a statement announcing the news, the singer expressed hope that he'd be able to return to the road in time for his next scheduled show:

"Regretfully, Paul Simon must cancel two shows tonight June 28 and tomorrow night June 29 at Philadelphia's Academy of Music. Paul has been struggling with chronic and intense back pain. Today it became unmanageable and demands immediate attention. Unfortunately, we have to cancel these shows at this time, as we don't have the ability to reschedule them. However, we are hopeful after this minor surgical procedure which has been scheduled in the next few days, Paul will be able to complete the tour as well as look into returning to make up these dates."

Simon performed the first of three planned Philadelphia shows Thursday night. In 2023 he revealed that he had lost hearing in one ear, and that he was struggling to find a way to be able to perform live comfortably.

In April he launched the Quiet Celebration tour, playing multiple shows at intimate venues. The first half of the set is dedicated to a full-album performance of 2023's meditative Seven Psalms, followed by a second half of solo and Simon & Garfunkel hits and rarities.

Simon's next scheduled show is Monday, July 7 in Long Beach, California. There are 15 dates left on his itinerary, including a five-night stand in Los Angeles and three nights (July 31, Aug. 2 and 3) in the last city, Seattle.