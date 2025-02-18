Paul Simon Announces Spring and Summer Tour

Paul Simon has announced a new tour for four months this year.

A Quiet Celebration Tour will play throughout North America in the spring and summer, with Simon performing at intimate venues during the run. The shows support Simon's latest album, Seven Psalms, which came out in 2023.

In addition to songs from his most recent album, Simon will play classic cuts from his career, including favorites from Simon & Garfunkel.

After the release of Seven Psalms in 2023, Simon said he couldn't perform live because of hearing loss. In 2024, he noted that some of his hearing had returned and hoped to play some shows again.

The upcoming concerts will be played in smaller, more intimate venues to accommodate Simon's hearing loss. The concerts start in April in New Orleans and wrap up in August in Seattle.

This past weekend, Simon, with Sabrina Carpenter, kicked off Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary special with a performance of "Homeward Bound." Simon was one of the program's earliest supporters, having appeared on the show several times over the past five decades.

Where Is Paul Simon Performing in 2025?

Simon worked with specialists to create a stage setup that would make performing easier for his hearing loss, which started to surface when he recorded the acoustic and mostly solo Seven Psalms.

A Quiet Celebration Tour starts on April 4 with two dates in New Orleans at Saenger Theater. Over the next four months, Simon will play multiple nights in cities such as Denver, Dallas, Nashville, Toronto, New York and Los Angeles before concluding on Aug. 3 with the second of two concerts at Seattle's Benaroya Hall.

You can see the list of dates below.

Simon's band for the tour includes viola player Caleb Burhans, percussionist Jamey Haddad), guitarists Gyan Riley and Mark Stewart, keyboardist Mick Rossi, saxophonist Andy Snitzer, flute player Nancy Stagnita, cellist Eugene Friesen (Cello), and drummers Steve Gadd and Matt Chamberlin alternating for performances.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found at Simon's website.

Paul Simon, A Quiet Celebration Tour 2025

April 4 Saenger Theater, New Orleans, LA

April 5 Saenger Theater, New Orleans, LA

April 8 Bass Concert Hall, Austin, TX

April 10 Bass Concert Hall, Austin, TX

April 11 Bass Concert Hall, Austin, TX

April 14 Paramount Theatre, Denver, CO

April 16 Paramount Theatre, Denver, CO

April 17 Paramount Theatre, Denver, CO

April 20 Orpheum Theatre, Minneapolis, MN

April 22 Orpheum Theatre, Minneapolis, MN

April 23 Orpheum Theatre, Minneapolis, MN

April 26 Midland Theatre, Kansas City, MO

April 28 Stifel Theatre, St. Louis, MO

April 29 Stifel Theatre, St. Louis, MO

May 7 AT&T Performing Arts Center, Dallas TX

May 8 AT&T Performing Arts Center, Dallas TX

May 11 Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN

May 13 Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN

May 14 Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN

May 17 Riverside Theater, Milwaukee, WI

May 18 Riverside Theater, Milwaukee, WI

May 21 Symphony Center, Chicago, IL

May 23 Symphony Center, Chicago, IL

May 24 Symphony Center, Chicago, IL

May 27 Massey Hall, Toronto, ON

May 29 Massey Hall, Toronto, ON

May 30 Massey Hall, Toronto, ON

June 6 Wolf Trap, Vienna, VA

June 7 Wolf Trap, Vienna, VA

June 10 Boch Center, Wang Theatre, Boston, MA

June 12 Boch Center, Wang Theatre, Boston, MA

June 13 Boch Center, Wang Theatre, Boston, MA

June 16 Beacon Theater, New York, NY

June 18 Beacon Theater, New York, NY

June 20 Beacon Theater, New York, NY

June 21 Beacon Theater, New York, NY

June 23 Beacon Theater, New York, NY

June 26 Academy of Music, Philadelphia, PA

June 28 Academy of Music, Philadelphia, PA

June 29 Academy of Music, Philadelphia, PA

July 7 Terrace Theater, Long Beach Performing Arts Center, Long Beach CA

July 9 Disney Hall, Los Angeles, CA

July 11 Disney Hall, Los Angeles, CA

July 12 Disney Hall, Los Angeles, CA

July 14 Disney Hall, Los Angeles, CA

July 16 Disney Hall, Los Angeles, CA

July 19 Davies Symphony Hall, San Francisco, CA

July 21 Davies Symphony Hall, San Francisco, CA

July 22 Davies Symphony Hall, San Francisco, CA

July 25 The Orpheum, Vancouver BC

July 26 The Orpheum, Vancouver BC

July 28 The Orpheum, Vancouver BC

July 31 Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA

August 2 Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA

August 3 Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA