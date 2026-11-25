Paul Rodgers said he’s not very interested in singing at the moment and is instead focusing on his health.

In 2023, the Free and Bad Company singer revealed he had suffered a total of 13 strokes, two of them major events, which had left him unable to speak at one point.

In a recent interview with SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk, the 76-year-old singer stated he was “doing OK.”

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“I spend my life on exercise now,” Rodgers said. “I like to walk a lot, and I do a few weights, and I do a lot of meditation and all that kind of stuff.” He added: “But I’m not on any medication, so that’s a plus.”

He most recently appeared at the All-Star Awards Night, celebrating his career and that of Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler. It took place in March 2026, and the resulting album and concert movie were unveiled earlier this month.

But Rodgers confirmed he doesn’t “feel all that much like singing just now” and preferred to maintain his health regimen, citing his experience with magnetic e-resonance therapy (MeRT).

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“What it does is tune the brain, he back of the brain to the front of the brain, and it's quite amazing,” he enthused. “You can see on a graph the results… and you can feel the difference. It’s quite incredible. You can feel your thought process improving.”

Looking ahead, he observed, “Every day is a blessing, really, so we’ll see.”

In 2025, Rodgers abandoned plans to attend Bad Company’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, saying in a statement: “My hope was to be [there] … and to perform for the fans, but at this time I have to prioritize my health. I have no problem singing; it’s the stress of everything else. Thanks for understanding.”