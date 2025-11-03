Paul Rodgers says he will not perform at or attend Bad Company's upcoming Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, set to take place on Nov. 8.

"My hope was to be at the Rock & Rock Hall of Fame induction ceremony and to perform for the fans, but at this time I have to prioritize my health," he said in a statement posted to the band's social media. "I have no problem singing, it's the stress of everything else. Thanks for understanding. [Drummer] Simon [Kirke] along with some outstanding musicians will be stepping in for me — guaranteed to rock."

Earlier this month, Rodgers spoke with Rolling Stone about the likelihood of Bad Company performing at the event, saying that they "may well" do so.

"Well, they want us to, and I may," he explained. "I haven't decided what songs to sing at this point in time. But it could be 'Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy. ... I'm a little bit nervous. If we've got to make a speech, I'll be quite honest, I'm not used to really making speeches of any nature, but I'll be ok."

According to Rolling Stone, Rodgers has suffered 11 minor strokes and two major strokes over the past decade, which forced him to relearn how to walk and talk.

"I've spoken to people that are in wheelchairs after a stroke," he emphasized. "It's not a pretty thing to go through."

But he did clarify that he's improved quite a lot: "I feel good. I feel very good. My health is great. I'm off all the drugs, no statin or Ramipril. It's good to get off that stuff and just eat healthy and do lots of exercise."

This year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony will take place in Los Angeles. In addition to Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, Soundgarden and the White Stripes will also be inducted.