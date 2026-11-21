It might seem like a bit of a dream sequence, getting to pay tribute to the music of both Black Sabbath and Bad Company in the same night.

But that's what went down earlier this year when an all-star collective of players and singers led by former Guns N' Roses drummer Matt Sorum came together to perform with and honor Sabbath legend Geezer Butler and Bad Company icon Paul Rodgers. The inaugural Sound & Vision Awards happened on Mar. 2 at the historic Plaza Theatre in Palm Springs, with proceeds benefiting the Adopt the Arts Foundation.

Thankfully, it was recorded and has been released on limited edition vinyl. Sound & Vision Live is being made available by Experience Vinyl. 2,000 copies have been pressed of the expansive gatefold double LP.

“Every artist who stepped onto that stage understood why we were there,” Sorum shares. “We came together to celebrate two legends, but the real encore is every child who discovers music because of this record.”

Ultimate Classic Rock is pleased to present an exclusive premiere of two performances recorded that night. You can watch a fiery version of Black Sabbath's "Neon Knights" with vocals by Lzzy Hale of Halestorm and also, a rock solid take on Bad Company's "Run With the Pack" led by Blackberry Smoke's Charlie Starr.

Among the other special guests that night: Slipknot's Corey Taylor, Nuno Bettencourt of Extreme, Deep Purple vocal legend Glenn Hughes, Billy Idol collaborator Steve Stevens, Robert DeLeo of Stone Temple Pilots and Phil X of Bon Jovi and Triumph.

Fans will have an opportunity to return to the Plaza Theatre with Sorum to celebrate the release of Sound & Vision Live on Sunday (Nov. 22) and see the feature-length concert film for the first time. The album will be available for purchase and the drummer will participate in a live Q&A with a special guest.

Watch the 'Sound & Vision' Film Trailer

Courtesy of Chipster PR Geezer Butler and Paul Rodgers - Sound and Vision

How This Incredible Night of Music Came Together

The original evening in Palm Springs was presented by Adopt the Arts Foundation, an organization co-founded by Sorum and actress Jane Lynch in 2012. Their ongoing goal is to restore, sustain and preserve music education in underserved public elementary schools.

It's a cause that's close to his heart. As he told UCR, his mother was a music teacher when he was growing up. Meanwhile, his grandfather was a professor of music. So the educational roots run deep in his family.

"My mom, you know, she took care of 26 schools," he explains. "She was the superintendent of music for a big school district." He was in that same school district and notes that the whole experience was very formative for him. "I think my career, I've had really great success in a lot of different situations that I've been in [because of that]."

Courtesy of Chipster PR Matt Sorum at Sound and Vision

Before he eventually moved to Palm Springs with his wife, the seeds for Adopt the Arts were planted when he caught wind of something really troubling. "I found out about this school in the neighborhood down the street from me in Hollywood, and they didn't have any instruments, and I was just like, 'What? What's happening?'"

"Then this big thing happened. I read on the news they were going to cut 50 million in the arts for the Los Angeles Unified School District, which is a massive school district," he recalls. "I went downtown and I had my activist moment. I got up there, and I told them, 'You can't do that.'"

The moment opened a door which led to the birth of Adopt the Arts. The organization now serves more than 4,000 students annually throughout Los Angeles and the Coachella Valley. They provide music instruction, instruments, curriculum, teacher support, artist mentorship, and meaningful performance opportunities.

Watch Lzzy Hale of Halestorm Perform Black Sabbath's 'Neon Knights'

Amazing 'Neon Knights' in Palm Springs

Hale called it an "interesting exercise" when it comes to interpreting classic material by other artists and bands. Halestorm has been able to honor their musical loves and influences a number of times throughout their career and it's clear that they've got a diverse spread of interests So she relishes the opportunity to take on a new challenge in that way when there's a chance.

But she also approaches it with a lot of care. "On one hand it's very inspirational to kind of take apart somebody's song and try to rebuild it in a different way," she explained in a separate conversation earlier this year. "Sometimes you just want to honor it, and you don't want to do anything to it."

"There has to be no ego involved," she added. "We have to let the music speak for itself, and it's going to tell us when it's right, or how much we need to do."

Courtesy of Chipster PR Geezer Butler and Lzzy Hale

Courtesy of Chipster PR Geezer Butler and Matt Sorum

In the case of "Neon Knights," which features Hale and Sorum alongside Butler, plus guitarists Steve Stevens and Nuno Bettencourt, it was an easy proposition for Hale, who's long been on record as being a huge fan of Black Sabbath's legendary Heaven and Hell album, which was also their initial voyage with Ronnie James Dio on vocals.

"You’ve got the angels sitting around on their smoke break. It doesn’t get any better than that," she told Guitar Player in 2025 regarding the album artwork for Heaven and Hell. "My parents had a rather reckless abandon approach toward child rearing in that they generally let me listen to whatever I wanted. Even so, for a girl growing up in Pennsylvania, there was something a little dangerous about this record. It sounded dark and mysterious. It was my introduction to Black Sabbath."

READ MORE: How Black Sabbth Were Reborn on 'Heaven and Hell'

Sorum was impressed -- and he wasn't the only one. "Geezer came up to me after the show, and he said, 'I haven't heard anyone sing like that since I saw Tina Turner,'" he remembers. "And I said, 'I have to agree.' She's got her thing she does with her band, but I feel like she's an old soul, with the way she sings and it's guttural. It's from the soul and it's from deep down. She came out there and just ripped 'Neon Knights.'"

Watch Charlie Starr of Blackberry Smoke Perform Bad Company's 'Run With the Pack'

Bad Company, So Good

Another highlight of many from the evening was Charlie Starr's vocals on the Bad Co classic "Run With the Pack." As Sorum tells UCR, like so many of the participants, he was happy he was able to get the Blackberry Smoke vocalist to be a part of the night.

"Charlie is an understated guy. In my opinion, his band's like the Cult. They're out there, they're doing it," he says. "But it's not like whoa, they're playing the stadiums or whatever. It's not that. It's cooler than that."

It was actually Sorum's old bandmate in the Cult, guitarist Billy Duffy, who suggested Starr. "Billy was originally going to come because he loved Free. Free is his band," he explains. "If you think about the Cult, and you think about Billy's guitar, [you can hear similarities there]."

"He was here and me and him and Paul were hanging out, and he was like, 'I can meet Paul Rodgers?', I'm like, 'Get over here!' So, two Englishmen, you know, one guy from Manchester and the other one from the north of England. they're chuckling and jiving and just telling stories," Sorum recalls now. "I was sitting there, listening to Paul talk about his early days with Free and all of that stuff."

Courtesy of Chipster PR Charlie Starr and Phil X

That magic of those moments translated to the stage and Sorum quickly realized how right Duffy had been with his suggestion of Starr. The Blackberry Smoke singer and guitarist is joined by fellow six-stringers Phil X and Stevie Salas, plus Stone Temple Pilots bassist Robert DeLeo and keyboardist Mike Mangan.

"It might be one of my favorite tracks on the whole record," he admits. "We had three guitars, but they did that melody in the middle. There's a whole section where it's a harmony of guitars and they nailed it."

He's still floored by how the whole thing turned out. Before they ever took the stage at the Plaza Theatre, Sorum had put a lot of thinking into every aspect of the night. "I thought about every musician that could play this music right and and serve it," he details. "Sure, [we can] do a different version, but if we're gonna play it with Paul Rodgers, the real guy, it's like, [we've got to get it right].

"Every [person] that played this show with me, they came here and we only rehearsed once," he says now. Wow! "When I heard it back [after the fact], I went. 'Oh my God!' It was just magic, and I've done a lot of shows in my career."

Courtesy of Chipster PR Paul Rodgers at Sound and Vision