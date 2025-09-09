The first anthology devoted exclusively to Paul McCartney's post-Beatles band Wings is set to for release on Nov. 7.

Simply titled Wings, the set will be available across formats, including 1CD, 2CD, Blu-ray, 1LP and limited-edition 3LP color vinyl. The Blu-ray version of Wings will be the first time their songs are available in Dolby Atmos as a physical release.

All multi-disc editions include a 32-page booklet with photographs, interviews and lots of information about the band. Pre-ordering is already underway. Check out a trailer for Wings below.

READ MORE: Top 10 Denny Laine Songs

Though they'd somehow remain in the shadow of McCartney's former band, Wings saw every one of their 23 singles reach the U.S. Top 40. The group revolved around a core trio of McCartney, his wife Linda McCartney and Moody Blues alum Denny Laine.

Together, they notched 14 Top 10 singles in America, while releasing five consecutive U.S. No. 1 albums. Wings lasted from 1971-80. There were six chart-topping songs along the way, and 11 Grammy nominations – same as the Beatles. With Linda's death on April 17, 1998, however, all hopes for a reunion were put to rest. Laine died in 2023.

Watch the Trailer for ‘Wings’

Inside the New 'Wings' Anthology

Wings brings the entire era into focus, with international hits like "Band on the Run," "Live and Let Die," "Jet" and "Let 'Em In" appearing alongside treasured deep cuts like "Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five," "Call Me Back Again" and "I've Had Enough." Many of the songs are still part of McCartney's live shows to this day.

McCartney penned a new introduction for this compilation and also oversaw the artwork with Aubrey "Po" Powell of Hipgnosis, the design studio that originally worked on Wings albums like Band on the Run, Venus and Mars and Wings Over America. Powell also wrote album-by-album notes for the booklet.

McCartney scored a No. 2 hit with 2001's Wingspan: Hits and History. Despite the title, however, that multi-platinum release also included solo material.

Paul McCartney, 'Wings' Track Listing

(3LP/2CD/Blu-ray/Digital)

"Band on the Run" (2010 Remaster)

"Hi, Hi, Hi" (2018 Remaster)

"Silly Love Songs" (2014 Remaster)

"Letting Go" (2014 Remaster)

"Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five" (2010 Remaster)

"Live and Let Die" (2018 Remaster)

"Mamunia" (2010 Remaster)

"Junior's Farm" (2014 Remaster)

"Helen Wheels" (2022 Remaster)

"Some People Never Know" (2018 Remaster)

"Let 'Em In" (2014 Remaster)

"Get on the Right Thing" (2018 Remaster)

"Jet" (2010 Remaster)

"My Love" (2018 Remaster)

"Call Me Back Again" (2014 Remaster)

"Getting Closer" (2022 Remaster)

"Listen to What the Man Said" (2014 Remaster)

"I've Had Enough" (2022 Remaster)

"Love Is Strange" (2018 Remaster)

"London Town" (2022 Remaster)

"Arrow Through Me" (2016 Remaster)

"Venus and Mars/Rock Show" (2022 Remaster)

"She's My Baby" (2014 Remaster)

"Bluebird" (2010 Remaster)

"Deliver Your Children" (2022 Remaster)

"Let Me Roll It" (2010 Remaster)

"Mull of Kintyre" (2016 Remaster)

"Wild Life" (2018 Remaster)

"C Moon" (2018 Remaster)

"With a Little Luck" (2018 Remaster)

"Soily"

"Goodnight Tonight" (2016 Remaster)

The Best Song From Every Paul McCartney Album Picking the best song doesn't always mean checking the 'Billboard' charts. In fact, a scant four of Paul McCartney's big hits are here. Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso

You Think You Know the Beatles?